Dec 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Ica (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 23 Reaffirmed Badve Engineering Ltd Bk Fac - Non-Fund CARE A2+ 10 Assigned Based - ST Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Dadheech Infrastructures Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.5 Cr) Dhansar Engineering Company (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 80 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.10 crore) Eldyne Electro Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 72.5 Assigned Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST debt CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed CP # #by carving out of fund based working capital limit; Electrosteel Castings Ltd ST debt CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP @ @ aggregate of short term debt (including Commercial Paper) and other working capital borrowings shall be within the assessed fund based working capital limits. Everest Metals Ftz Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO)% 625.4 Inspira Martifer Solar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 899.2 Assigned Instromedix India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 17.5 Assigned Maheshwari Woods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Patwa City Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned S. S. Automotive Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Sakal Auto ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.50 Cr) Sangam (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1000 Revised from CARE A3+ Sanjay Grain Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Wardha Power Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 Cr) Worlds Window Trading Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO)% 605 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 202183.3Assigned Adani Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 43596 Assigned A3 Alfa Ica (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Apple Commodities Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4+ Apple Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4+ Apple Natural Resources Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Apple Sponge And Power Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Badarpur Faridabad Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 3955 Reaffirmed Badve Engineering Ltd Bk Fac - Fund CARE A- 5517.4 Assigned Based - LT Badve Engineering Ltd Bk Fac - Fund CARE A-/CARE 260 Assigned based /Non-Fund A2+ Based Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 366.7 Reaffirmed Budge Budge Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 172.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.00 Cr) Dadheech Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Revised from CARE B Dhansar Engineering Company (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1876 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 223.6) Eldyne Electro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15 Assigned Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 22450.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,946.44 Cr) Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Castings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 2000 Withdrawn Electrosteel Castings Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 10000 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 870 Cr) Facor Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 270 Assigned Facor Power Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 150 Assigned A4 Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 2457.1 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Hari Darshan Exports Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended India Education Trust Bk Fac CARE D Withdrawn Inspira Martifer Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Assigned Instromedix India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20 Assigned Instromedix India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 40 Assigned A4+ Kastura Medicos Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Withdrawn L&T Vrindavan Properties Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 1550 Assigned In-principle Laxmi Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350.4 Assigned M M Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 49.3 Assigned Maheshwari Woods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Mastermind Trade-In Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Nirman Stelco Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4 Suspended Patwa City Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 107.2 Assigned Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Assigned Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 320 Assigned A4 Ratna Surimi LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.42 Cr) Ratna Surimi LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 20 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 1 Cr) Raymond Ltd NCD CARE AA- 650 Assigned Sakal Auto LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr) Sangam (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3757.2 Revised from CARE BBB Sangam (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3400 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ Sanjay Grain Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 270 (SO)/CARE A3+ (SO)% Seetal Automobiles LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99 Assigned SMC Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 465.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 43.19 Cr) Tata Communications Payment Solutions LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 1030 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 87.00 Cr) Wardha Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 19775 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 728.31 Cr) Wardha Power Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 3530 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from 193 Cr) Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 2900 A3 % Worlds Window Infrastructure And Bk Fac CARE A-/ 838.6 Logistics Pvt Ltd CARE A2% Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure PvBk Fac CARE BBB- 187.7 Ltd /CARE A3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.