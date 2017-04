Dec 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anabond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 35 Reaffirmed Capson Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.00 CR) Concast Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 200 CR) Emami Biotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 17296 Reaffirmed (reduced from 419.6 CR) Fibretec ST Bk Fac CARE A4 42.8 Revised from CARE D (reduced from Rs.5.28 crore) Indira Container Terminal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2508 Reaffirmed Kokila Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Kuvarba Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Makpower Transformers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 101 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.80CR) MSP Metallics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2130 Reaffirmed (reduced from 251.0 CR) Navneet Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5.00 crore) P. B. Cotton Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 655 Reaffirmed (reduced from 66.50 CR) Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.50.00CR) Umiya Cot Fibers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 54 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anabond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 130.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 15 CR) Anabond Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 15 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Bagaria Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 242.8 Reaffirmed Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 60 Reaffirmed Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd OFCD(120) CARE BBB 170 Reaffirmed (reduced from 19 CR) Bhilangana Hydro Power Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Capson Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 98.2 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 12.25 CR) Concast Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 42 CR) Concast Global Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 750 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 58 CR) Dhanshree Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.8 Assigned Emami Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4079 Reaffirmed Encore Natural Polymers Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 (reduced from Rs.125.00 crore) Fibretec LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 10 Revised from CARE D Gee Pee Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 320 Reaffirmed based) Globetrotters Educational InnoventionsLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95.2 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 350 Reaffirmed India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Assigned Indira Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE B 8023.7 Reaffirmed Khandwa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Assigned Kims Super Speciality Hospital Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 193.3 Assigned Kokila Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Kuvarba Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Mahabal Auto Ancillaries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 124.6 Reaffirmed Mahabal Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 467.3 Reaffirmed Mahadevia Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.4 Revised from CARE D Mahadevia Charitable Trust LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 10 Revised from A4 CARE D (reduced from 11.40 CR) Makpower Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 186.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.87CR) Marudhar Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 134.8 Reaffirmed MSP Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10342.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 763.60 CR) MSP Metallics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 15.0 CR) Navneet Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Reaffirmed Orind Special Refractories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned P. Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Reaffirmed Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.20.00 CR) Pengg Usha Martin Wires Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 25 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Pioneer Builderrs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed (reduced from 95 crore) RK Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280 Assigned RK Infracorp Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 720 Assigned /CARE A3 Shree Balkrishna Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Oxy-Gas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 155.1* Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.20.50 crore) *Outstanding as on September 30, 2013 Shree Ram Oxy-Gas Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 18.3 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Shree Sidhbali Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 276.1 Reaffirmed SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1679.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 202.50 CR) Sri Bajrang Seeds LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.6 crore) Swarnalatha Spintex P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 433.2 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 40.85 cr) Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 36.1 Reaffirmed Umedica Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 9.00CR) Umiya Cot Fibers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Vatika Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6475.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 371.79 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 