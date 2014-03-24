Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annu Infra Construct (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Assigned Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 % 500 Jinaehat Export Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4 Suspended L&T Finance Holdings Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 300 Cr) Maximaa Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Modern Insulators Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CARE A4 % 300 Reaffirmed ^The ratings are on credit watch due to uncertainty regarding the merger of Modern Terry Towels Limited (MTTL) with MIL which is proposed w.e.f. January 1, 2008. The merger scheme is pending approval from BIFR Nikita Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Scan Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 325 Reaffirmed (reduced from 37.55 Cr) Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 370 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.25.00 crore) Shiva Pharmachem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1250 Reaffirmed Sobha Developers Ltd ST Bk Fac (LOC) CARE A2+ 1250 Assigned Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 577.5 Reaffirmed Steelsmith Continental Manufacturing ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acron Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Agarwal Packers And Movers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Agros Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 120 Revised from CARE BB Agros Impex India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from (SO)/CARE A3 CARE BB/CARE (SO) A4 Akme Star Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Annu Infra Construct (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Auto Agric Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 50 Revised from A4+ CARE BB- / Assigned Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 51.5 Assigned Brahmaputra Tele-Productions Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Brys Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 712.5 Assigned Coral Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 329.9 Assigned Coral Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 57.5 Assigned /CARE A3 Essar Power (Jharkhand) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45700 Revised from CARE BBB Essar Power Orissa Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5123 Revised from CARE BBB- Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 1000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 400 Cr) Gajraj Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Hindusthan Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 10077.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1,074.59 Cr) Indiabulls Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A+(SO) 5950 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 427.50 Cr) @ The bank facilities are backed by corporate guarantee extended by Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL - rated 'CARE A+ / CARE A1+') Ishwar Developers & Contractors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 43828.3 (enhanced from 4,353.58 Cr) Kamineni Steel And Power India Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 9655.2 Reaffirmed Ksh International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 246.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 18 Cr) L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 4500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 550 Cr) Macro Group Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Mahalaxmi Buildhome Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Reaffirmed Maximaa Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65.1 Reaffirmed MFL Securitisation Trust-XIX Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 1058 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust-XIX Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 73.5 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust-XIX Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 93.9 Assigned Facility(SL) Milano Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 300 Revised from CARE D Modern Insulators Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BB+ % 600 Reaffirmed ^The ratings are on credit watch due to uncertainty regarding the merger of Modern Terry Towels Limited (MTTL) with MIL which is proposed w.e.f. January 1, 2008. The merger scheme is pending approval from BIFR N R Switch N Radio Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92.7 Reaffirmed N R Switch N Radio Services Pvt Ltd Long- term/ST Bk CARE BB-/CARE 5 Reaffirmed Fac A4 Narayan Solvex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Narayanpur Power Company Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB Suspended Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd Proposed LT bonds# CARE A+(SO) 2000 Assigned In- Principle # The said bonds are guaranteed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by MMTC Ltd Ns Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.10Cr) Ns Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1551 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from 104.22Cr) Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Purulia Metal Casting (P) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended R P Basmati Rice Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Riddhi Siddhi Mall Management Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 230.9 Reaffirmed Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) Suspended /CARE A3 (SO) Sahyadri Healthcare & Daignostics Pvt Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Ltd Scan Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2078.8 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 226.71 Cr) Seabase Impex Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) Withdrawn /CARE A3 (SO) Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.92.38Cr) Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 20 Reaffirmed* A3+ (Reduced from Rs. 15.00 crore) * Reclassified to Short term non fund based limit and further reduced by Rs.1.00 Cr Shiva Industrial Security Agency (Guj)Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Shiva Pharmachem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Slr Metaliks Ltd Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Sobha Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 6334 Assigned Sobha Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac ( CC) CARE A 3650 Assigned Srinivasa Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 27.4 Reaffirmed Stci Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA 3000 Assigned Steelsmith Continental Manufacturing LT Bk Fac CARE D 220.6 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB- (reduced from 41.31Cr) Success Exim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 Suspended Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) Suspended /CARE A3 (SO) Umesh Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 163 Assigned Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.