Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rasoya Proteins Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 51.4 Revised from CARE A4 (Enhanced from 3 CR) Smartha Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed A.C. Brothers ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.50 CR) Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 165 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 11.90 CR) Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75.7 Reaffirmed Dynatron Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Kaan Fish Oil Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Lanco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3200 Reaffirmed Lanco Industries Ltd ST Debt (inclCP)* CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed *carved out of the tied-up working capital facility of the company. Latin Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Reaffirmed Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Osaka Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 8.00 CR) Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from Ltd CARE D Radiant Bar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Sabari Constructions Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 7.00 CR) Satmaya Trading Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Sohan Lal Aggarwal & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Sponge Sales (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Spy Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE D Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Victrans Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55.5 Assigned Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2250 Revised from CARE A3 Worlds Window Infrastructure And ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Logistics Pvt Ltd Yak Education Trust General Purpose CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed rating Course (G.P. rating) Yak Education Trust Deck Cadets Course CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Rasoya Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2705.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (Enhanced from 254.13 CR) Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 5497.5 Assigned Smartha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Revised from CARE BB Agarwal Duplex Board Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 102.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7.95 CR) Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Arr Srinivasan Rajeswari Charitable LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 139.3 Assigned Trust Axis IT & T Ltd LT Bk Fac- NFB CARE BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Axis IT & T Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 102.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 72.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Balaji Ginning And Pressing Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.1 Assigned Bangera Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Bright Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2550 Revised from CARE BBB- CMS Computers Ltd LT Bk Fac -FB CARE BBB- 65 Assigned CMS Computers Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - CARE BBB- / A3 565 Assigned Non-fund Based Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bond Issue-I CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Cochin Shipyard Ltd LT Bond Issue-II* CARE AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed *With tenor of upto to 20 years Dewas Bhopal Corridor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3241.2 Reaffirmed Disha Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 1258.3 Assigned Dynatron Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190 Assigned Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A1200 Assigned Guru Security Force Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Revised from CARE BB Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL)Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 3849.5 Assigned Kaan Fish Oil Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17.6 Assigned Karnataka Power Transmission LT Bk Fac -TL CARE A- 45000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Kasturchand Rugnath & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Kissan Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 123.2 Reaffirmed Krishna Hydrocarbons Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 6.6 CR) Lanco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4785.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 428.54 CR) Latin Manharlal Securities Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Laxmi Power Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 crore) Mohijuli Tea Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 71.5 Revised from CARE B+ Osaka Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 152.5 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 11.53 CR) Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries LT Bk Fac CARE C 808.8 Revised from Ltd CARE D (reduced from 91.47 CR) Pradeep Mining And Construction Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd R D Cotlink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Assigned Radiant Bar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 123.9 Reaffirmed Rana Steels India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 281.4 Reaffirmed Rana Steels India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 SA Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 218.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.15 CR) SA Iron & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 23 Reaffirmed A4 (reduced from 3.50 CR) Sabari Constructions Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 225.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 21.56 CR) Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 250 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO) Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 20 Revised from /CARE A2+(SO) CARE BBB+(SO) / CARE A3+(SO) Satmaya Trading Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Shubhsneh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Sohan Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sohan Lal Aggarwal & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sponge Sales (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 46 Reaffirmed Spy Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1980.2 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 217.44 CR) Tikaula Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 903 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.86.38 crore) Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 67.3 Reaffirmed Velankani Information Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 2289.6 Reaffirmed Victrans Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE B- 83 Assigned Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 650 Revised from CARE BBB Worlds Window Infrastructure And LT Bk Fac CARE A- 638.6 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure And LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 150 Reaffirmed Logistics Pvt Ltd A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)