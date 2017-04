Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2014.(Part-I) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 818 Reaffirmed Anand Tradelink Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Revised from CARE A4 Birin Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Ceat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 6750 Revised from CARE A3+ Centrumdirect Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Reaffirmed City Centre Mall Nashik Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.1 Reaffirmed Emi Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5150 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 609.2 Reaffirmed Frost Infrastructure And Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3000 Assigned Gajlaxmi Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Reaffirmed Ideas Engineers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed J. K. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 634 Reaffirmed Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 105 Revised from CARE A4+ Karan Letex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed M & B Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1576.5 Reaffirmed M. B. Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 650 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2381.6 Reaffirmed Olympic Oil Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3000 Assigned Prabha Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 92.5 Revised from CARE A3 Rajgad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4+ Suspended Ramdev Chemical Industries Bk Fac CARE BB+CARE Suspended A4+ Rishi Shipping ST Bk Fac CARE A2 30 Revised from CARE A3+ Rizwan Export House ST Bk Fac CARE A4 180 Reaffirmed Rohit & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 800 Reaffirmed Shantamani Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 634 Revised from CARE A4 Shreebhav Polyknits Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4+/ Suspended CARE BB+ Shree Gajanan Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Bk Fac 250 Withdrawn Shri Girraj Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 139.5 Revised from CARE A4 UAL Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 600 Reaffirmed V-Mart Retail Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Reaffirmed (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)