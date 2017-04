Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2014.(Part-II) COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. & Brothers Bk Fac - Suspended A.G. Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4+ Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Adi Texfab Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 388.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Anamayee Pharmachem Pvt Ltd Total Bk Fac - Suspended Anand Tradelink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5.4 Revised from CARE BB+ Anand Tradelink Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+/ CARE A4 Aryavrat Housing Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Ashford Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 750 Reaffirmed Asr Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Reaffirmed Asr Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4 Associated Lighting Company Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4+ Awa Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 106.2 Reaffirmed Birin Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 81.8 Reaffirmed Br Designs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 301.8 Assigned Ceat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 11847.8 Revised from CARE BBB Centrumdirect Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 655 Reaffirmed City Centre Mall Nashik Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250.9 Reaffirmed Deesan Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Revised from CARE B Dev Aromatic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Edu Smart Services Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1887.6 Reaffirmed Educomp Solutions Ltd Receivables CARE D 4040.8 Reaffirmed Assignment Facility Educomp Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2990.7 Reaffirmed Educomp Solutions Ltd NCDs CARE D 2000 Reaffirmed Educomp Solutions Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 4100 Reaffirmed Emi Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4453.6 Reaffirmed Frost Infrastructure And Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Gajanand Cottex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.1 Assigned Gajlaxmi Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.5 Assigned Globe Cotyarn Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 440 Reaffirmed Grant Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD issue CARE B+ Withdrawn Hind Inns & Hotels Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 278.5 Revised from CARE BB- Ideas Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Ig3 Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3913.1 Reaffirmed J. K. Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4+ Jadhav Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50.2 Revised from CARE BB+ Jai Ram Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 63.9 Assigned Jain Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 19120 Reaffirmed Jain Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 3200 Reaffirmed Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 63 Revised from CARE BB+ Kalyan Sangam Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2445 Revised from CARE B Karan Letex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84 Reaffirmed Keshranand Ginning & Pressing Factory Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Pvt Ltd M & B Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 184.2 Reaffirmed M & B Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 618.5 Reaffirmed A3 Miraj Multicolour Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 99 Reaffirmed Moonlite Technochem Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) Suspended /CARE A4 (SO) Munimji & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB 87.1 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 892.3 Reaffirmed Neeta Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Om Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 116.4 Reaffirmed Orchid Foams & Bubble Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Oriental Pathways (Nagpur) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1151.5 Reaffirmed Prabha Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Pradeep Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Reaffirmed Prakash Constrowell Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Rishi Shipping LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 545 Revised from CARE BBB Rishi Shipping LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 80 Revised from A2 CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Rizwan Export House LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 228.4 Reaffirmed Rohit & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Sbi Global Factor Ltd Subordinate Tier CARE AAA 300 Reaffirmed II Bonds Scholar International Educational Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Foundation Semler Research Center Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shantamani Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Revised from A4+ CARE BB- / CARE A4 Shri Girraj Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.5 Revised from CARE BB- Somany Foam Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Withdrawn /CARE A3 Sri Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 947.9 Assigned And Cultural Trust Sukhbir Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 76.2 Reaffirmed Sulochana Cotton Spinning Mills Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2582.8 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Suyash Motors (Unit Of Paton LogisticsBk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd) Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Ual Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 1163.7 Reaffirmed Vikas Global One Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 V-Mart Retail Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 380 Reaffirmed Welspun Maxsteel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13345.6 Suspension Revoked# Rating revised from CARE BBB- "#The ratings assigned to the aforementioned facilities were suspended in October 2012. Subsequently, with the availability of requisite information to carry out the review, the suspension of the rating is revoked and rating is revised" Welspun Maxsteel Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 4000 Suspension CARE A4 Revoked# Rating revised from CARE A3 "#The ratings assigned to the aforementioned facilities were suspended in October 2012. Subsequently, with the availability of requisite information to carry out the review, the suspension of the rating is revoked and rating is revised" -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)