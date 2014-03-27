Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ernst & Young Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 60 Cr) Focus Edu Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3 Cr) Impex Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 233.1 Revised from CARE A3 J P Extrusiontech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.47 CR) Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr) Kandla Energy And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2350 Revised from CARE A3 L&T Finance Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3500 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd CP/STD CARE A1+ 60000 Outstanding Lovely International Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 231 CR) Madhu India Deco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Marco Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 crore) Msp Sponge Iron Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 530 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7 Cr) Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 21.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.62 crore) Sbw Udyog Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 86 Revised from CARE A4+ Screen-O-Tex (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Parboiling Industries Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Shree Automotive Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Stylo Graphics Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.0.10 CR) Techno Industries Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Udit Infraworld Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Power Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE Suspended A3 Anil Steel Works Bk Fac CARE B- Suspended Brg Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2880 Reaffirmed Dasve Hospitality Institutes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 300 Revised from CARE B Ellenabad Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Ernst & Young Llp LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Cr) Essar Power Transmission Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 9345 Revised from CARE BBB- Everonn Education Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Fernas Construction India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Focus Edu Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 Cr) Go Airlines (India) Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Hi- Tech Pipes Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Impex Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 335 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 35.50 CR) J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed J P Extrusiontech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 35 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 78.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.87 Cr) Jagannath Extrusion India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 0.75 Cr) Kandla Energy And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 221.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Kandla Energy And Chemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 1300 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Kanodia Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 121.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.23 Cr) Knowledge Vistas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 250 Revised from CARE D L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 2000 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 67250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6825) L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated debt CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned L&T Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 96500 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 4750 Outstanding L. B. Estate Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Lovely International Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3295.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 297.19) Madhu India Deco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.82 Cr) Maple Panels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Marco Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9 crore) Maruti Koatsu Cylinder Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Msp Sponge Iron Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4095 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 340.5 CR) Nidhi Mercantiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 35.9 Reaffirmed Oriental Nagpur Bye Pass Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10136.8 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 40 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Poddar Diamond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Rabin Singha Heavy Earth Movers Co. PvLT Bk Fac CARE D 233.8 Revised from Ltd CARE BB (reduced from 23.92) (reduced from 23.92) # The rating assigned to the aforementioned bank facilities were previously suspended in February 2014 as the company had not furnished adequate information to CARE for monitoring of the rating. However, subsequently, with the availability of requisite information to carry out the review, the suspension of the rating is revoked. Rajdhani Crafts Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Rajendra Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE Suspended A3 Rajhans Entertainment Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Sa Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4 Samoj Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.5 Revised from CARE B- Sbw Udyog Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 190 Revised from CARE BB+ Screen-O-Tex (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5.7 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 0.82 Cr) Screen-O-Tex (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 27.5 Revised from A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 Shanti Parboiling Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 48.1 Assigned Shree Automotive Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE BB+ 670 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs, 58.0 crore) Singlacherra Tea Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B Suspended South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4253.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.182.85 Cr) Sovereign Developers And InfrastructurBk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Ltd Spotless Laundry Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 28.7 Reaffirmed Stylo Graphics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12.34 CR) Techno Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Udit Infraworld Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.