Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazon Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.00cr) Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 340 Reaffirmed Biomax Fuels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 700 Reaffirmed Clarion Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 7.6 Revised from CARE A4 (SO) Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1212.8 Assigned (Non-fund Based) Dynamic Cables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Graffiti (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 37.5 Revised from CARE A4 Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Provogue (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 254.7 Reaffirmed Samarth Lifestyle Retailing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Reaffirmed Shree Jagdamba Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 8.00 crore) Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 85.00cr) Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 28.5 Assigned Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 234.8 Reaffirmed Venus Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Venus Stampings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Agri Gold Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 857.8 Revised from CARE B Agri Gold Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2000 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazon Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 235.4 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 35.65cr) Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100.9 Revised from CARE BB- Anusha Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Appu Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2088 Revised from CARE BB+ Appu Hotels Ltd LT NCD CARE B+ 750 Assigned Appu Hotels Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 190 Revised from A4 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Arka Leisure And Entertainments Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 515.1 Revised from Ltd CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.56.77crore) Babu Mohan Lal Arya Smarak EducationalBk Fac CARE BB+ - Suspended Trust Biomax Fuels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 170 Reaffirmed Clarion Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 84.5 Revised from CARE B (SO) Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 386.4 Assigned Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 560.8 Assigned D S Toll Road Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3316 Reaffirmed Dynamic Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20.2 Reaffirmed Dynamic Cables Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4440 Reaffirmed Ess Kay Auto Finance Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NCDs CARE BBB- 510 Assigned (NCD) issue Family Credit Ltd. NCD CARE AA 3000 Assigned Gopal Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Reaffirmed Graffiti (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE C Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal LT Bond CARE AA (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Corporation Guna Cabinets Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended GVK Gautami Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 10097.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,142.14cr) Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 3000 Assigned * The bank facilities are backed by a corporate guarantee extended by Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL - rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+ ). Indiabulls Real Estate Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 9470 Reaffirmed Reduced from 1035.50cr) Infinity Bnke Infocity Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE BBB (SO) 671.8 Reaffirmed Infinity Infotech Parks Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE BBB 1112.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 140.03cr) Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC (2) CARE C 75 Revised from CARE B+ Integrated Thermoplastics Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL (1) CARE D 70 Revised from CARE B+ J J Hi Tech Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B + 70.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 7.47) Jai Bhuvan Builders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Macro Group Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20cr) Magnacon Electricals India Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 780 Reaffirmed Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCDs* CARE AAA (SO) 10000 Assigned *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India (GoI). Monsoon Palace Resorts Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Noble India Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 308.6 Reaffirmed A3 Provogue (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2245.2 Reaffirmed R Kuppuswamy Bk Fac - - Suspended Raheja Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5452.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.542.79 crore) Rama Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 200 Assigned Based) Ranasaria Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 11.3 Assigned Ranasaria Polypack Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 200 Assigned A4+ Redstone Granito Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Rock Regency Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 71 Assigned Sai Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 83.7 Revised from CARE B (SO) Samarth Lifestyle Retailing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 509 Reaffirmed Satec Envir Engineering (India) Pvt Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended Ltd /CARE A3 Shree Jagdamba Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 62.3 Assigned Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2815.5 Revised from CARE BBB Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1300 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.115.00 Cr) Singaraya Hills Green Power Genco Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 255.9 Revised from Ltd CARE B (SO) Sri Sai Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) SRM Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 641.1 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.81.25cr) Stan Wheels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 605.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 88.39cr) Standard Fireworks (P) Ltd. Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 8 Reaffirmed A2+ Sunkraft Designs Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4- Suspended Taylor Rubber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 45.6 Assigned Team Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Reaffirmed Tirupur Thirukkumaran Textiles (P) LtdBk Fac CARE B /CARE A4- Suspended Unnati Fortune Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Venus Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 184.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.68) Venus Stampings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.18cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 