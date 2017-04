Apr 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28 & 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essar Oilfield Services India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Revised from CARE A3 Servomax India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1810 Reaffirmed Adani Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 19600 Revised from CARE A1+ Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+(SO) 95# Revised from CARE A1 (SO) # backed by Letter of Comfort of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp Ltd. in the ratio of 65 : 35 respectively Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Ltd.ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2570 Reaffirmed Advanta Ltd Short-TL CARE A2 400 Reaffirmed Advanta Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 500 Reaffirmed Aegis Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 650 Reaffirmed AGC Networks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 500 Revised from CARE A2+ Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Anubha Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)@ Withdrawn Arasmeta Captive Power Company Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 195 Revised from CARE A3 Asian Granito India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 700 Assigned Asian Retail Lighting Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed Bapalal Keshavlal. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 47.5 Reaffirmed Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Revised from CARE A2 Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed Comfort Securities Ltd BG CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Comfort Securities Ltd Secured Overdraft CARE A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 23 Reaffirmed Dsg Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Essar Oil Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO)^ 17000 Reaffirmed (Invoice Discounting Fac) ^ The rating of invoice discounting facility derives comfort from the credit quality of the underlying receivables and the escrow account structure that has been implemented by Essar Oil Ltd. (EOL), to service the liability towards HDFC Bank arising out of discounted invoices. The credit rating is subject to EOL ensuring compliance with the escrow account structure. The rating is constrained by the structure not being bankruptcy remote. Essar Oil Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 160000 Reaffirmed Ewac Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 151 Reaffirmed Fine Jewellery India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 30 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.44cr) Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2250 Revised from CARE A4 Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 41 Revised from CARE A4 Jagson International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1715 Revised from CARE A3 Jai Balaji Jyoti Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Jai Balaji Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1354.1 Revised from CARE A4 Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 25200 Reaffirmed Jayshri Propack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Jyoti Power Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Revised from CARE A4+ Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Klassic Constructions Pvt. Ltd ST Non-Fund Based CARE A4+ 250 Revised from Bk Fac CARE A4 Madhuram Construction Company ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Major Lifestyle Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed Mohit Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 35 Assigned Narmada Concast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Navayuga Infotech P Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 1070 Reaffirmed Nelito Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 120 Assigned Neo Corp International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1030 Reaffirmed Neoteric Infomatique Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1590 Revised from CARE A3 Nilachal Iron & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Nocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Nocil Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned WC limits Nsl Cotton Corporation Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Revised from CARE A4 Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Parishudh Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Parth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 88 Reaffirmed Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 39 Revised from CARE A4+ Pme Power Solutions (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1090 Revised from CARE A3 Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4520 Revised from CARE A4 Ridham Texport Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D - Withdrawn Sai India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 14.5 Revised from CARE A3 S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd. Proposed CP CARE A1+ (SO) 1250 Reaffirmed issue* Sacos Indigo Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Saurashtra Alloy Steel Distributor ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.8cr) Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 286 Reaffirmed Shrijee Process Engineering Works Ltd ST FB Bk Fac CARE A 4+ 45 Reaffirmed Shrijee Process Engineering Works Ltd ST Non-fund Based CARE A 4+ 150 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Skm Egg Products Export (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 552 Revised from CARE A4 Sks Microfinance Ltd - Series A Ptc Series A PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) 240.6 Assigned Sobha Projects & Trade Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Supreme Gums Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300.5 Reaffirmed Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 11450 Reaffirmed Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 241 Revised from CARE A4 Umiya Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Uttaranchal Iron & Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Wpil Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed CP)* *carved out of working capital limits Essar Oilfield Services India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5725.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Pradip Overseas Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Servomax India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2540 Reaffirmed Zep Infratech Ltd Bk Fac - Withdrawn MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jayabharat Credit Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE C (FD) 7 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 21600 Revised from CARE A+ Adani Enterprises Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 21550 Revised from CARE A1 CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Adani Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 300* Revised from CARE BBB * backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate guarantee of Adani Enterprises Ltd. Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 75* Revised from CARE A+ (SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate guarantee of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp Ltd. in the ratio of 65:35 respectively Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 170# Revised from CARE A (SO) # backed by Letter of Comfort of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp Ltd. in the ratio of 65 : 35 respectively Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 29072.9 Reaffirmed Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1400 Credit Watch Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Ltd.LT/ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Advanta Ltd NCDs CARE AA- (SO^) 1470 Reaffirmed ^Based on the letter of comfort provided by UPL Limited (UPL, rated CARE AA+/A1+) Advanta Ltd LT-CC facility CARE BBB+ 425 Reaffirmed Advanta Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 312.5 Reaffirmed Aegis Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1600 Reaffirmed Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Agarwal Associates (Promoters) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 460 Revised from CARE BB+ AGC Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Revised from CARE A+ AGC Networks Ltd CP issue 500 Withdrawn * *Withdrawn as there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. AGC Networks Ltd CP issue (carved 1370 Withdrawn * out) *Withdrawn as there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Ajay Vijay & Company Bk Fac Suspended Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 218.6 Reaffirmed Ami Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 135 Reaffirmed A4 Anrak Aluminium Ltd [Erstwhile Anrak LT Bk Fac CARE BB 29950 Revised from Aluminnium Ltd] CARE BB+ Anubha Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1260 Reaffirmed Arasmeta Captive Power Company Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 856 Revised from CARE BBB Arihant Tiles And Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2 Reaffirmed Arihant Tiles And Marbles Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 134.5 Reaffirmed A4 Asian Granito India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2505 Assigned Asian Hotels (East) Ltd issuer rating CARE A (Is) Suspended Asian Retail Lighting Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Atra Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Avani Projects And Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Backbone Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 107.5 Reaffirmed Backbone Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 900 Reaffirmed Bajoria Appliances Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4349.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2200 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Ceedeeyes Software Technology Park PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5715.4 Reaffirmed Chhattisgarh State Power Generation CoLT Fac CARE BBB+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Classic Network Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 850 Reaffirmed A3 Cuprum Bagrodia Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 342 Reaffirmed Cure Life Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 180.6 Revised from CARE B Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Series A PTCs CARE AAA(SO) Assigned Diganta Investment And Finance Co. LtdBk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended Dsg Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 332.5 Reaffirmed Emmay Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 544.5 Revised from CARE BB Essar Oil Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 93038.4 Reaffirmed Ewac Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 340 Reaffirmed Fine Jewellery India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- (SO) 201.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 26.40cr) Fort Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned G. Kishanlal Jewels Bk Fac Suspended Gayatri Bioorganics Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE D 269.9 Reaffirmed Gayatri Hotels & Theatres (Pvt) Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Genesis Colors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Genesis Colors Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Genesis Luxury Fashions Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 210 Reaffirmed Goyal International Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 19890.5 Reaffirmed Gspc Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 4335 Reaffirmed A3+ Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7706.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1350 Reaffirmed A3+ Harsh Commodities Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 62.5 Reaffirmed A4 Himachal Futuristic Communications LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2810.1 Revised from CARE BB Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Redeemable Non CARE AAA(SO) 1000 Assigned Convertible Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 163 Revised from CARE BB Inani Marbles And Industries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 9 Revised from A3 CARE BB/ CARE A4 India Home Loan Ltd. NCD CARE BB Withdrawn Ivy Health & Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 120 Revised from CARE BB+ Ivy Health & Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BBB- 790 Revised from CARE BB+ Jabamayee Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed Jagson International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5304.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Jai Balaji Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 23276.8 Revised from CARE B- Jai Balaji Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D/CARE D 963.6 Revised from CARE B- /CARE A4 Jai Balaji Jyoti Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 575 Reaffirmed Jain Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 335.1 Assigned Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 179838.5Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Non-Convertible CARE A 34716.7 Reaffirmed Debentures (aggregate) Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 48120 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Associates Ltd LT Non-Convertible Withdrawn Debentures VI Jayabharat Credit Ltd FB Bk Fac CARE C 20.8 Reaffirmed Jayabharat Credit Ltd Non FB Bk Fac CARE C 2 Reaffirmed Jayshri Propack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.2 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 11.38cr) Jayshri Propack Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A460 Revised from CARE B* Jht Power Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Placed on A4+ Notice of Withdrawa JJ Realtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed JK Bhansali & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 380 Assigned Jyoti Power Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2104.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Jyoti Power Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A41780 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Kalyan Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1520 Revised from CARE BBB Kalyan Keti Toll Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 2000 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Kalyan Keti Toll Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 120 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB- (SO) (SO)/ CARE A3 (SO) Kalyan Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1330 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Kalyan Toll Highways Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 95.1 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB- (SO) (SO) / CARE A3(SO) Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FBL) CARE BBB+ 280 Revised from CARE BBB Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL 1) CARE BBB+ (SO) 62.2 Revised from In- Principle CARE BBB(SO) Term Loan 1 is backed by first charge on escrow of toll receivables of Aundha-Basmat (A-B) Road Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL 2) CARE BBB+ (SO) 297.7 Revised from In- Principle CARE BBB(SO) Term Loan 2 is backed by first charge on escrow of toll receivables of Hadgaon-Nanded (H-N) Road Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL 3) CARE BBB+ (SO) 575.6 Revised from In- Principle CARE BBB(SO) Term Loan 3 is backed by first charge on escrow of toll receivables of Chalisgaon Bypass (C-B) Road Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL 4) CARE BBB+ (SO) 1148.1 Revised from In- Principle CARE BBB(SO) Term Loan 4 is backed by first charge on escrow of toll receivables of Jalna Watur (J-W) Road Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 1325 Revised from (NFBL) CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3+ Kanyaka Parameshwari Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Assigned Kapico Kerala Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE D 1548.8 Reaffirmed Kapil Mohan & Associates Hydro Power LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 668 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB- Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Klassic Constructions Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based Bk CARE BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Fac Kurmi Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 466.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Kurmi Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 40.5 Reclassified/ CARE A4+ Revised from CARE BBB- Kut Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2010.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Kut Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 20 Revised from A4+ CARE A3 Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Revised from CARE BB- Ltc Commercial Company (P) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 M/S Kbs Creations LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 150 Assigned BBB+/CARE A2+ Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4 Madhuram Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd - Credit Collateral First Loss Facility- Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd - Credit Collateral Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) Assigned Facility Magma Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 6750 Reaffirmed Major Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 2 Reaffirmed Mayar India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 700 Revised from CARE BB Medsave Healthcare Tpa Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 196.3 Reaffirmed Mohit Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 705.2 Assigned Mohit Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 22.5 Assigned A4+ Monad Edukasional Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 311.4 Revised from CARE B+ Narmada Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 290 Assigned Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 25179.4 Reaffirmed Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 22500 Reaffirmed A2 Navayuga Infotech P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 850 Reaffirmed Nelito Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 30 Assigned Neo Corp International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2185.1 Reaffirmed Neoteric Infomatique Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 804.2 Revised from CARE BBB- Nidhaan Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Nidhi Mining Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Nilachal Iron & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 759.9 Revised from CARE BB- Nocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1760 Reaffirmed Nsl Cotton Corporation Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 370 Reaffirmed Nvr Infrastructure And Services Pvt. Long -term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 720 Revised from Ltd. CARE BBB- Orbit Resort Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 2637.9 Assigned Oswal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Pagro Foods Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4 Suspended Pan India Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Parabolic Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6966 Reaffirmed Parabolic Drugs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1086.8 Reaffirmed Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd Long/Short Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 130 Revised from (Fund/Non-fund CARE B+/A4 based) Paras Flowform Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac(TL) CARE BB- 7.8 Revised from CARE B+ Parishudh Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed Parshwanath Dyechem Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55.1 Reaffirmed Parshwanath Dyechem Industries Pvt LtdLT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 65 Reaffirmed A4+ Parth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facilitie CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Pashupati Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 324.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Patel Highway Management Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1788.9 Reaffirmed Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600.3 Reaffirmed Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 400 Reaffirmed A3 Pawanjay Sponge Iron Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 425 Reaffirmed Perfect Vitamins Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A4 Suspended Plg Photovoltaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 2130 Assigned Pme Power Solutions (India) Ltd. Long-TL CARE BB+ 255.5 Upgraded from CARE D Pme Power Solutions (India) Ltd. LT fund based CARE BB+ 1154.5 Revised from working capital CARE BBB - Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 103299.9Revised from CARE BB- Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd Non SLR Bonds-I * CARE BBB (SO) 3400 Reaffirmed * based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Government of Punjab Rajshree Educational Trust Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Randhawa Construction Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 51.3 Reaffirmed Randhawa Construction Co LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 138 Reaffirmed A3 Rausheena Exim LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned Reliance Retail Ltd Fund based Bk Fac CARE AAA 6000 Assigned Revocane Foods India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Ridham Texport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 86.1 Reaffirmed Sacos Indigo Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.48.50 crore) Sahakar Global Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1190 Reaffirmed A3 Sai India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 62 Revised from CARE BBB- Savvy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Shan Solar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Shiv Shakti Sponge Iron Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.2cr) Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 69.4 Revised from CARE C Shreenathji Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Shri Rawatpura Sarkar Lok Kalyan TrustLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 293.4 Reaffirmed Shrijee Process Engineering Works Ltd LT FB Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Simhapuri Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20400 Reaffirmed Skm Egg Products Export (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 284.9 Revised from CARE B+ Sks Microfinance Ltd - Series A Ptc Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) 1711.2 Assigned Skyhigh Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 106 Assigned Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 20000 Assigned India Sobha Projects & Trade Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1010 Revised from CARE BB- Sobha Projects & Trade Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ 300 Revised from CARE BB- Spgv Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Revised from CARE BB- Spgv Petrochem (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 10 Revised from A4+ CARE BB-/CARE A4 Super Agri Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 361.3 Reaffirmed Supreme Gums Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Takshila Educational Society Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Suspended Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 950 Reaffirmed The Bank Facilities Of Madhav Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 226.1 Revised from Projects Ltd CARE BB and The Bank Facilities Of Madhav Infra LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 400 Revised from Projects Ltd A3 CARE BB/CARE A4 Three Platinum Softech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 800 Reaffirmed Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 769 Revised from CARE BB- Umiya Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 472.3 Revised from CARE BB- Uttaranchal Iron & Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 189.2 Reaffirmed Vadinar Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 14090 Revised from CARE BBB+ Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Volt-Age Infra Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4- Suspended Vrindaa Crafts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned Wind World Wind Farms (Hindustan) Pvt.Bk Fac Suspended Ltd Wind World Wind Farms (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Wind World Wind Farms (India) Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Wpil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 475 Reaffirmed Wpil Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 2750 Reaffirmed A1 Zenith Birla (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.