Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bokaro Jaypee Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ % 800 Danke Technoelectro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 122.5 Reaffirmed Focus Comtrade Pvt Ltd BG CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Mayar Health Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE A3 Poly-Mech Components Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Power Cable Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Rave@Moti Entertainment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 13.6 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1800 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Wilmar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8077.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.541.21 Cr) Adani Wilmar Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 54120 Reaffirmed A2 (reduced from Rs.5,430.50 Cr) Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A- 3768 Reaffirmed (Existing TL) Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac (New TL)#CARE A- 6329 Reaffirmed #First tranche of the new sanctioned term loan of Rs.632.90 crore has to be utilized towards fully prepaying the old term loan (amount outstanding on August 31, 2013 being Rs.376.80 crore). Total longterm loans (upon prepayment of existing facilities) shall not exceed Rs.632.90 crore including incremental debt up to Rs.253 crore. Anjani Promoters LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 125 Assigned Arumugha Mudaliar Sornam Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 51.3 Assigned Trust Avinash Chalana & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Avinash Chalana & Co LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 Bokaro Jaypee Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ % 2595.5 Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd LT Instruments - CARE AA- % 2000 NCD Danke Technoelectro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115 Reaffirmed Focus Comtrade Pvt Ltd Export Packing CARE B+ 5 Revised from Credit CARE BB- H.R. Steels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 185.2 Assigned Jai Shiv Syncotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220.4 Revised from CARE B+ Krishnapatnam Oils And Fats Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Krishnapatnam Oils And Fats Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2950 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Mayar Health Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 9.8 CR) Poly-Mech Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Reaffirmed Power Cable Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Ranjan Polysters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 84.6 Reaffirmed Rave@Moti Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 108.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.9.83 CR) Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1348.9 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced by Rs.16.32 crore) Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 320 Revised from A4 CARE BB/ CARE A4 Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 19887.2 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd NCD CARE D 400 Reaffirmed Traymbkeshwar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 104.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.61 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.