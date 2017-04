Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Alcohols And Breweries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 40 Revised from CARE A4+ Benara Autos Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29 Reaffirmed Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 400 Revised from CARE A2+ Garg Furnace Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 215 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.50 Cr) JK Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 13253 Revised from CARE A2 JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac- Non CARE A3+ 150 Assigned Fund Based-BG K. R. Sea Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 114 Assigned Khushbu Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 243 Reaffirmed Mechvac Fabricators (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.95) Moser Baer India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3550 Revised from CARE A4 Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5100 Revised from CARE A4(SO) Moser Baer Solar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2430 Revised from CARE A4(SO) Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4 Cr) Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Pharmalab India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Religare Invesco Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 10 debt schemes of Religare Invesco Mutual Fund Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd (ErstwhilST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Ginger Enterprises Ltd) Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.50 Cr) Stellar Cables And Infrastructure Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Teesta Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 280 Revised from CARE A4+ Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2 Cr) Varron Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 705 Reaffirmed Vascular Concepts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Vikram Logistics And Maritime ServicesST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ Aayur Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned AKP Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4 Suspended Ambica Developers Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Anil Printers Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Associated Alcohols And Breweries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 515 Revised from CARE BB+ Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A (SO) Assigned Benara Autos Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Reaffirmed Concord Tie Up Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE Suspended A3+ Credo Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 230 Revised from CARE A Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AA 500 Assigned Essar Steel Mauritius Ltd LT Trade Advance* CARE BBB- (SO) 124000 Assigned In-principle * The facility would have tenure of 10 years and is proposed to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable export performance bank guarantee in favour of the lender from Indian bank rated CARE AAA. Such guarantee will be partial in nature and shall cover 50% of the repayment obligations (including principal, interest and any financial charges thereof) of the captioned trade advance over the tenure of the facility. ^ Equivalent to USD 2 billion, considering USD 1 = INR 62 Garg Furnace Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 482.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 32.23 Cr) Godriwala Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 147.5 Assigned Imlrt February 2014 B Trust Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) 1487.7 Assigned Indus League Clothing Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE Suspended A3 Jagdamba Power & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 151.7 Revised from CARE BBB Jasleen Enterprises Bk Fac CARE C Suspended JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 22308 Revised from CARE BBB+ JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 2000 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 800 Reaffirmed JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB 20 Reaffirmed Kapil Steels Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A4 Karnataka Hybrid Micro Devices Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4 Suspended Khushbu Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3.1 Reaffirmed [Reduced by from Rs.1.75 cr.] Laxmi Cotspin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 329.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.04 Cr) Mechvac Fabricators (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 107.9 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 8.82CR) Mfl'S Assignment Of Receivables Dec09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn - I Mfl'S Assignment Of Receivables Dec09 Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) Withdrawn - I Facility MGI Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 756.1 Reaffirmed Moser Baer India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 20260.3 Revised from CARE B Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3504.8 Revised from CARE B (SO) Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Revised from CARE B(SO)/ CARE A4(SO) Moser Baer Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9984.9 Revised from CARE B (SO) New Mount Trading And Investment Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 220.6 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+(SO) Nexgen Laminators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 456.6 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 43.52 Cr) Nirmaan Rmbs Trust - Series Iii - 2014Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned Nirmaan Rmbs Trust - Series Iii - 2014Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Oscar Leathers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE C/CARE A4 Suspended Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Reaffirmed Parvati Agro Plast LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.49 Cr) Pharmalab India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Reaffirmed A4 Platinum Trust - March 14 - Tranche IiSeries A PTC CARE AAA (SO) Assigned Sahni Sales Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 Suspended Samraddhi Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 8.35 Cr) Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61.6 Assigned Satya Developers Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BB- 990 Assigned Satyam Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.3 Assigned Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150.6 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Edibles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac Withdrawn Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd (ErstwhilLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Ginger Enterprises Ltd) Shubham Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Cr) Small Business Loan Trust - March 2014Series A2 PTC CARE A (SO) Assigned Small Business Loan Trust - March 2014Series A1 PTC CARE AA (SO) Assigned Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Withdrawn Star Iris Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 10 Reaffirmed Stellar Cables And Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 171.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 17.75CR) Subadra Textile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4 Suspended Swadhaar Finserve Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A (SO) 75 Withdrawn Teesta Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from CARE BB+ Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 158.2 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 6.61 Cr) Urvashi Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A410 Revised from CARE B/CARE A4 (enhanced from 0.40 Cr) Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB (IS) Revised from CARE BB- (Is) Varron Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1075 Reaffirmed (reduced from 120 Cr) Vascular Concepts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Revised from CARE BBB Vikram Logistics And Maritime ServicesLT Bk Fac CARE D 6285.7 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE B- Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88.7 Assigned Vishal Papertech (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.25 Cr) Zenith Township Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.