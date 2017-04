Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2014.Part -I COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asarco Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Assigned Bihar Foundry & Castings Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.00cr) Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Biotech Vision Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 reaffirmed Bodhisatva Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Revised from CARE A4+ Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 240 Revised from CARE A2+ Case Cold Roll Forming Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 675 Revised from CARE A4+ Denis Chem Lab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2.75 crore) Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1150.4 Reaffirmed Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 70 Reaffirmed Global Ispat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 98.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.50cr) Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Indian Yarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 33.6 Revised from CARE A4 Jbf Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A2+ 14000 Revised from Fund based CARE A1 Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 970 Reaffirmed K Koteswar Reddy ST Bk Fac CARE A4 56.5 Reaffirmed K.M. Trans Logistics Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO)* 2.5 Assigned *based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated CARE BBB/ CARE A3+) Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.00cr) Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 155 Reaffirmed Konark Synthetic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 94.1 Reaffirmed Liya Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Mense Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Navinchandra Laxmichand Shah ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed New Nalandatubewell Boring & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Engineering Works Prakash Vanijya Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 3000 reaffirmed Parikh Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 85 Revised from CARE A4 Rabirun Vinimay Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3130 Assigned Reacon Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2520 reaffirmed Rishi Techtex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38.5 Reaffirmed Shore To Shore Logistics India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 650 Reaffirmed Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 reaffirmed (reduced from 9.0cr) Suzuki Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 215.4 Reaffirmed The Dhamra Port Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1670 Reaffirmed (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)