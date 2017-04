Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2014. Part-II COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acn Cable (P) Ltd FB Bk Fac (LT) CARE BBB 141 Revised from CARE BBB- Act Digital Home Entertainment (P) LtdFB Bk Fac (LT) CARE BBB 20 Revised from CARE BBB- Alaknanda Hydro Power Co Ltd Bk Fac - FB -LT - CARE BBB- 21479.4 Reaffirmed TL Amar Partap Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Aqua Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 315 Withdrawn Asarco Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Beam Telecom (P) Ltd. FB Bk Fac (LT) CARE BBB 50 Revised from CARE BBB- Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Bhandari Deepak Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65.2 Reaffirmed Bhavesh Ginning Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Bihar Foundry & Castings Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 1375.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 120.60cr) Biotech Vision Care Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 137 reaffirmed A2 (enhanced from 10.20cr) Bodhisatva Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 685 Revised from CARE BB+ Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 10 Revised from CARE BBB+ Capital First Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 81450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4,500cr) Case Cold Roll Forming Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 607.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Classic Housing Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - withdrawn Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam LtdIssuer Rating CARE BB (Is) - Revised from CARE BB- (Is) Denis Chem Lab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 225 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.58 crore) Denis Chem Lab Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 132.5 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs.8.25 crore) Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt LLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 3850 Reaffirmed A2 Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 5078.9 Reaffirmed Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE A13130 Reaffirmed Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 30489.3 Reaffirmed Era Infra Engineering Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 20000 Reaffirmed Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - CARE D 2860 Reaffirmed (aggregate) Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 457 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.00cr) Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 40 Reaffirmed /CARE A1 (SO) Girdhar Jewellers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Global Ispat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12cr) Gurudev Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 500 Assigned/ A4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 35cr) Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 201.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 21.87) Hcv Digital Entertainment (P) Ltd FB Bk Fac (LT) CARE BBB 10 Revised from CARE BBB- Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) - Assigned Indian Yarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 672.5 Revised from CARE B Jbf Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 2447.2 Revised from CARE A- Jbf Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB+ 4000 Revised from based CARE A- Jbf Industries Ltd LT NCD CARE BBB+ 200 Revised from CARE A- Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Jsiw Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1500 Reaffirmed A3 K Koteswar Reddy LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.8 Reaffirmed K.M. Trans Logistics Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120.8 Reaffirmed Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)* 32.5 Assigned *based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated CARE BBB/ CARE A3+) Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)^ 5 Reaffirmed ^based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated CARE BBB/ CARE A3+). Final rating shall be assigned on execution of guarantee documents to the satisfaction of CARE Kaur Sain Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 2198 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 194.50cr) Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 24.2 Reaffirmed Ken Agritech Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- /A3 20 Reaffirmed Konark Synthetic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 193.3 Reaffirmed Kunal Lohachem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Liya Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160.2 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 8.56 cr) Mense Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Assigned Mewar University Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Microfinance Ltd And Janalakshmi Series A PTCs CARE A+ (SO) - Assigned Financial Services Pvt Ltd New Nalandatubewell Boring & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Engineering Works Parekh Aluminex Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Parikh Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 326.8 Revised from CARE BB Parinee Developers Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Pranav Agro Industries Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Rabirun Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 7700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 600cr) Radha Ispat LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Assigned Ratnaakar Estate Developer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 200 Assigned Reacon Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1162.6 reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.119.4 crore) Reacon Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 reaffirmed /CARE A3 Rishi Techtex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89.8 Reaffirmed Royal Infraconstru Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 359.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23.95CR) Royal Infraconstru Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE BBB+/CARE 2990 Reaffirmed Bk Fac A3+ Sai Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Revised from CARE BB+ Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1299 Assigned Samriddhi Processors (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70.3 reaffirmed Samriddhi Processors (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A41.5 reaffirmed Sancube Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 450 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Sancube Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 263.2 Revised from A3+ (SO) CARE BBB- /CARE A3 (SO) Satguru Polyfab Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Sawar Lall Singhania Memorial Trust Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Sea Blue Shipyard Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sharda Agri Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 57.9 reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.10.17 crore) Shore To Shore Logistics India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 257.5 Reaffirmed Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Shri Rokadoba Maharaj Ginning & LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 103 Assigned Pressing Pvt Ltd Sintex Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2450 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.175.00 crore) Sintex Infra Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A14200 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.140.00 crore) Sisco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Sks Microfinance Ltd And Janalakshmi Series A PTCs CARE A+ (SO) 1677 Assigned Financial Services Pvt Ltd Society For Higher Application And Bk Fac - - Suspended Practical Application Solid (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Suspended A4 Sphere Cube Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 334.5 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) Sphere Cube Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 119.2 Revised from A3+ (SO) CARE BBB- /CARE A3 (SO) Srg Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.35cr) Sri Anjaneya Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 355 reaffirmed (enhanced from 33.8cr) Steel Hypermart India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Suzuki Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1504.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 125.46cr) The Dhamra Port Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 28416 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2,748.00cr) Urjankur Shree Datta Power Company LtdLT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 1312.6 Revised from CARE BBB Urjankur Shree Datta Power Company LtdLT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 70 Revised from CARE BBB Urjankur Shree Tatya Saheb Kore WaranaLT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 1983.9 Revised from Power Company Ltd. CARE BBB Varun Gas Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Vidarbha Irrigation Development Bonds, Series VII CARE A-(SO)* 882.2 Revised from Corporation CARE BBB+(SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of Maharashtra Vidarbha Irrigation Development Bonds, Series VIII CARE BBB+(SO) - Withdrawn Corporation Vijayawada Municipal Corporation outstanding ratings- - Notice of Withdrawal Waa Solar Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 828.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Waa Solar Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 200 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Welspun Solar Kannada Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1230.7 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) (enhanced from 48.75cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.