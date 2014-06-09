Japan's Nikkei hits near 3-week high on French vote relief, Sony climbs
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks
Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ray Constructions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Assigned S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 1250 Reaffirmed * credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed * credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue* CARE 500 Assigned A1+ (SO) * credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6900 Assigned Tata Teleservices Ltd CP/ ST Debt CARE A1+ 40000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1417.8 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 985.8 Assigned Medica Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 265.9 Revised from CARE D Osprey E Commerce Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO)@380 Assigned @backed by corporate guarantee provided by Spring Infradev Limited Ray Constructions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 50 Assigned Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 91.7 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 8.54 Cr) Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 27204.4 Reaffirmed enhanced from 1,720.44 crore Tata Teleservices Ltd NCD CARE A 20000 Assigned Vasavi Estates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks
April 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest Previous day Pct Move bid Japan yen 109.990 109.07 -0.84 Sing dlr 1.394 1.3966 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.312 30.363 +0.17 Korean won 1132.10 1134.4