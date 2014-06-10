Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Magma Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Revised from CARE A4 Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 235 Assigned Patel Timber Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 58000 Assigned Programme for FY15 Ribo Industires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Revised from CARE D Suncorp Exim India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhaskar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 760 Assigned Based) Bhaskar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO)*1500 Assigned *The term loan of Rs.150 crore is backed by corporate guarantee provided by Writers & Publishers Pvt. Ltd. Decore Exxoils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 720 Assigned Based) Decore Exxoils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 1000* Assigned *The term loan of Rs.100 crore is backed by corporate guarantee provided by Writers & Publishers Pvt. Ltd Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 78.1 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 158.5 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE AA- (SO) 115.4 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 3803.8 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 2769.3 Assigned DRB Ravani Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1250 Reaffirmed Magma Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 209 Revised from CARE B Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140 Assigned Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 345 Assigned Patel Timber Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B- 17 Assigned Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 135000 Assigned Programme for FY15 Ribo Industires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 240 Revised from CARE D Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs (Proposed) CARE BBB 500 Assigned Sohan Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.00 crore) Suncorp Exim India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 180 Assigned Suncorp Exim India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 20 Assigned CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)