Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cement Carriers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Concrete Developers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Hdfc Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 234340 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16,382 crore) P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Revised from CARE A3 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3650 Revised from CARE D Standard Surfactants Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur CD Programme CARE A1+ 120000 Reaffirmed Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India CD programme CARE A1 31770 Continues on credit watch LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cement Carriers LT Bk Fac CARE B- 180.3 Assigned Concrete Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 203.5 Assigned Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Hdfc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 56360 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5,755 crore) Jrg Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 125 Assigned Kunj Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 373.7 Revised from CARE BBB- P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 400 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4126.4 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 425cr) Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 12150 Revised from CARE A4 CARE D Shivam Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Assigned (Proposed) Standard Surfactants Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Upper Tier-II BondsCARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 231 Reaffirmed Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 205 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ The Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Bond issue* CARE A- (SO) 1500 - Corporation Ltd *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) United Bank Of India Outstanding Tier CARE A 11500 Continues on II Bonds (Series credit watch II to Series VII-tranche1) United Bank Of India Proposed Tier II CARE A 3000 Continues on Bonds (Series credit watch VII-tranche2) United Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE BBB+ 5750 Continues on Bonds (Series I) credit watch United Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE BBB+ 3000 Continues on (Series I) credit watch -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)