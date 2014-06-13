BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cement Carriers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Assigned Concrete Developers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Hdfc Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 234340 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16,382 crore) P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Revised from CARE A3 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3650 Revised from CARE D Standard Surfactants Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur CD Programme CARE A1+ 120000 Reaffirmed Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India CD programme CARE A1 31770 Continues on credit watch LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cement Carriers LT Bk Fac CARE B- 180.3 Assigned Concrete Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 203.5 Assigned Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Hdfc Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 56360 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5,755 crore) Jrg Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 125 Assigned Kunj Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Assigned P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 373.7 Revised from CARE BBB- P.D. Agrawal Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 400 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 4126.4 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 425cr) Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 12150 Revised from CARE A4 CARE D Shivam Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Assigned (Proposed) Standard Surfactants Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105 Assigned State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Upper Tier-II BondsCARE AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 231 Reaffirmed Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 205 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ The Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Bond issue* CARE A- (SO) 1500 - Corporation Ltd *backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) United Bank Of India Outstanding Tier CARE A 11500 Continues on II Bonds (Series credit watch II to Series VII-tranche1) United Bank Of India Proposed Tier II CARE A 3000 Continues on Bonds (Series credit watch VII-tranche2) United Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE BBB+ 5750 Continues on Bonds (Series I) credit watch United Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE BBB+ 3000 Continues on (Series I) credit watch -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Spot gold down for a second day * SPDR Gold holdings up 6 tonnes in last two sessions * Silver off one-month lows hit on Monday (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 25 Gold prices eased on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained skewed towards riskier assets in the wake of the French election results last weekend, though concerns over Korean peninsula limited the safe-haven's losses. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,272