Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 1306.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 85.65 Cr) Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 59.2 Assigned Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cheminova India Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 5800 Reaffirmed / (enhanced from Rs.528.50 crore) A1+ Revised from CARE A1 Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A1 PTCs CARE A (SO) 114 Withdrawn Ltd Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A2 PTCs CARE BB+ (SO) 12.6 Withdrawn Ltd Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) 244.4 Withdrawn Ltd Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A2 PTCs CARE B- (SO) 27.2 Withdrawn Ltd Godavari Plasto Containers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75.5 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 3849.5 Assigned Innovation Trust-XIX Mar 14 Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 3849.5 Assigned Pennar Engineered Building Systems LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 457.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.75 Cr) Precision Realty Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 1250 Assigned Rajalakshmi Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned Saisons Technocom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 240 Assigned Sefpl Direct Assignment Mar 12- I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn Shreem Spa And Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 800 Reaffirmed Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 131.1 Assigned Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 120 Assigned A4 Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 208.5 Assigned Timezone Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 100 Assigned Timezone Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)