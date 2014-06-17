Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6750 Revised from CARE A3 Greenway Clothing ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Magnum Estates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 138.5 Assigned Magnum Sea Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 343 Assigned Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.5cr) New Era Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Nimitaya Hotels & Resorts Ltd Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2500 Reaffirmed Sarvesh Agencies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 17855.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.Ltd CAPITAL PROTECTION - - Withdrawn ORIENTED FUND SERIES I - 36 MONTHS PLAN A Greenway Clothing LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.1 Assigned Magnum Sea Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90.1 Assigned Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 55 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.5cr) New Era Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B- 15 Assigned Nimitaya Hotels & Resorts Ltd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 1080 Assigned Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Real Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 128.5 Assigned Sarvesh Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Zenith Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)