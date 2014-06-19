Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Captain Polyplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Gagan Ferrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 890 Revises from CARE A3 Geetanjali University ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 187 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5.60 crore) HDB Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.750 crore Lakshmi Builders And Developers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37 Assigned R.D Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 82 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.9 crore) Shivganga Cotton ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Captain Polyplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 221.9 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.18.80 Cr) Gagan Ferrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2011.6 Revises from CARE BBB- Geetanjali University LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.14 crore) HDB Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 110000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.8,000 crore Hdb Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AAA 80000 Reaffirmed Hdb Financial Services Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.1,500 crore Jaydeep Chem Food Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Withdrawn Kareli Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Revised from CARE BB Lakshmi Builders And Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BB+(SO) 160 Assigned # backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Shri Ram Multicom Private Limited (SRMPL) R.D Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Reaffirmed Shivganga Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)