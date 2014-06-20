Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kennigton Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A3 350 Assigned Fund based Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bonnie Foi Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB 205.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.18 Cr) Aep Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 23.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.79 Cr) AEP Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 27 Reaffirmed A4 Bhadresh Agro Venture Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 750 Assigned A4+ Bhatia Energy & Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 432.3 Assigned Harpritam Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Assigned J.K.J. & Sons Endeavour Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Kennigton Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB- 50 Assigned based MDP Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 131.3 Assigned P M Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 51.1 Assigned Sai Swarnamandir Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 180 Assigned Sunrise Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 338.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)