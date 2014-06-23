Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- J.B. Rolling Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned Ambey Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 67.5 Assigned Ambica Alloys ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31 Assigned Nakoda Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10500 Revised from CARE A4 Pudhuaaru Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP issue CARE A3 97 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.70 CR) Radha-Rukman Packages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Steel Konnect (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Business Broadcast News Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE AAA (SO) *1000 - * The rating is backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) J.B. Rolling Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 476.6 Assigned Alex Astral Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2525 Revised from CARE BBB+ Ambey Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 232.4 Assigned Ambica Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Atlantic Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1234.5 Assigned Friends Polypack LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.4 Assigned G V Parivaar Retails Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.5 Assigned G V Parivaar Retails Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 6.5 Assigned A4 Jakhotia Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73.3 Reaffirmed^ ^Rating suspension revoked Nakoda Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE D 3300 Revised from CARE BB Nakoda Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE D 3060.3 Revised from CARE BB Radha-Rukman Packages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 179 Assigned Steel Konnect (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 937.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)