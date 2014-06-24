Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashok Leyland Ltd CP CARE A1+ 6000 Assigned
Diagems Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175 Reaffirmed
[enhanced from Rs.15.50 cr.]
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115.5 Assigned
Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 30 Assigned
A4
Ashok Leyland Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 9000 Assigned
A1+
Atharva Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 14.25 Assigned
Coredelia Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned
ESAF Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A1 PTCs CARE A- 115 Withdrawn
Ltd
ESAF Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A2 PTCs CARE BB+ 15.7 Withdrawn
Ltd
Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 793.7 Reaffirmed
Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50.8 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
India Land KGISL Tech Park Pvt Ltd Non-Convertible - - Withdrawn
Bonds
Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE AA(SO) 1642.1 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTC CARE AA(SO) 108.5 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) 143.6 Assigned
Facility (SL)
Magma ITL Finance Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE AA(SO) 1000 Assigned
Magma ITL Finance Ltd Series A2 PTC CARE AA(SO) 58.2 Assigned
Magma ITL Finance Ltd Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) 79.4 Assigned
Facility (SL)
SBI Global Factors Ltd Subordinate - - Withdrawn
Tier-II bonds
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
