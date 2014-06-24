Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Leyland Ltd CP CARE A1+ 6000 Assigned Diagems Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 175 Reaffirmed [enhanced from Rs.15.50 cr.] LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115.5 Assigned Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 30 Assigned A4 Ashok Leyland Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 9000 Assigned A1+ Atharva Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 14.25 Assigned Coredelia Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned ESAF Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A1 PTCs CARE A- 115 Withdrawn Ltd ESAF Microfinance And Investments Pvt Series A2 PTCs CARE BB+ 15.7 Withdrawn Ltd Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 793.7 Reaffirmed Guna Sheopur Pathways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50.8 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 India Land KGISL Tech Park Pvt Ltd Non-Convertible - - Withdrawn Bonds Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE AA(SO) 1642.1 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTC CARE AA(SO) 108.5 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) 143.6 Assigned Facility (SL) Magma ITL Finance Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE AA(SO) 1000 Assigned Magma ITL Finance Ltd Series A2 PTC CARE AA(SO) 58.2 Assigned Magma ITL Finance Ltd Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) 79.4 Assigned Facility (SL) SBI Global Factors Ltd Subordinate - - Withdrawn Tier-II bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)