Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kvs International Pvtd Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Nobletex Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Assigned Shivaks Impex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4 Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagawati India Motorizer Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 118 Assigned Cherryhill Interiors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Assigned Cherryhill Interiors Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 200 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. Perpetual Debt CARE AA 500 Assigned Govardhan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 772.6 Revised from CARE B+ Kvs International Pvtd Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 88.7 Revised from CARE B Maha Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 700 Assigned Maha Associated Hotels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 50 Assigned CARE A4+ Nobletex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180.4 Assigned R Kukreja Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 138.8 Assigned Shivaks Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 15 Revised from CARE B Shri Sidhdata Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1219.5 Revised from CARE BB- U.C. Jain Foundation Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Vaishnavi Estates Pvt Ltd Project-Fresh - - Suspended Living being Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 165 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)