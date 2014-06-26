Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Marine Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.4 Assigned Digjam Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 545 Reaffirmed Sevcon India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Assigned Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 95 Assigned Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 37.5 Revised from CARE A4 The Rishabh Winpro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 970.7 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from 173 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2300.2 Revised from CARE BBB Arohan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BBB 500 Assigned Aditya Marine Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 476.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.27.00 crore) Aditya Marine Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 50 Reaffirmed CARE A4 (enhanced by Rs.1.50 crore) Digjam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 279.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 31.14 crore) Gbr Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Gbr Metals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 400 Assigned CARE A4+ Globetrotters Educational InnoventionsLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 240.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 9.52 crore) Karnataka State Financial Corporation Unsecured Bonds V@ CARE AA-(SO) 2500 Assigned @The proposed bond issue will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Gok but rating will be subject to the issue of Government notification and implementation of a structured payment mechanism Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 426.6 Assigned Sevcon India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.5 Assigned Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 68 Assigned Simolex Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 238.8 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 30.74 CR) The Rishabh Winpro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 56 Assigned Vem Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 648.8 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 33.25 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)