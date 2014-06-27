Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 25,000 crore) Gati Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 175 Reaffirmed Harsh Polyfabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Kovai Kalaimagal Educational Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Pharma Impex Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Rukminirama Steel Rolling Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 235 Assigned Tehri Pulp & Paper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 157.5 Revised from CARE D MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gati Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ (FD) 500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 115.5 Assigned Arham Non Woven Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 30 Assigned A4 Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Damodar Industries Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB- (FD) 150 Assigned Eiffel Lifespaces Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 750 Assigned (proposed) @ In-principle @ in-principle rating is subject to the execution of corporate guarantee deed Gati Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 728.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 76.02 Cr) Harsh Polyfabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.1 Revised from CARE BB- Horizon Microtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 234.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.21.67 Cr) Jenil Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.18.30 crore) Kovai Kalaimagal Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 58.2 Assigned Pharma Impex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 210 Assigned Puran Chand Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 330 Assigned Rukminirama Steel Rolling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE D 220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20 crore) Rukminirama Steel Rolling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL CARE D 143.4 Assigned Tehri Pulp & Paper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 814.4 Revised from CARE D Yashas Frp Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 36.8 Assigned Yashas Frp Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A445 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)