BRIEF-Pincon Spirit raises monthly production capacity of Asansol unit
* Says monthly production capacity of Asansol unit of company has been increased from 1.2 mln bottles to 4 mln bottles
Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 30000 Revised from CARE AA+ (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Griffin Marine Travel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 63 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Revised from CARE AA- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 12050 Revised from CARE AA Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.NCD CARE AAA 30000 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.NCD CARE AAA 81551.2 Revised from CARE AA+ Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 308434.5Revised from CARE AA+ East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 2414.1 Reaffirmed Nagpur Seoni Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA+ (SO) 2000 Assigned Nilaykumar And Bros. Jewellers Bk facility CARE BB- - Withdrawn North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA (SO)* 2345 Reaffirmed *Based on the structured payment mechanism of the NCDs repayment./ (reduced from 291.60cr Sm Jdb Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 506.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.64cr) Suyog Anjani Avishkar Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Swayamshree Micro Credit Services LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB- 65 Assigned Based) Swayamshree Micro Credit Services LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 115 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 66000 Reaffirmed The Go Green Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 197.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says monthly production capacity of Asansol unit of company has been increased from 1.2 mln bottles to 4 mln bottles
Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & T Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac