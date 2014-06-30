Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 30000 Revised from CARE AA+ (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Griffin Marine Travel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 63 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Perpetual Debt CARE AA 3000 Revised from CARE AA- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 12050 Revised from CARE AA Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.NCD CARE AAA 30000 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.NCD CARE AAA 81551.2 Revised from CARE AA+ Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 308434.5Revised from CARE AA+ East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 2414.1 Reaffirmed Nagpur Seoni Expressway Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE AA+ (SO) 2000 Assigned Nilaykumar And Bros. Jewellers Bk facility CARE BB- - Withdrawn North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA (SO)* 2345 Reaffirmed *Based on the structured payment mechanism of the NCDs repayment./ (reduced from 291.60cr Sm Jdb Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 506.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.64cr) Suyog Anjani Avishkar Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Swayamshree Micro Credit Services LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB- 65 Assigned Based) Swayamshree Micro Credit Services LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 115 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 66000 Reaffirmed The Go Green Buildtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 197.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)