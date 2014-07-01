Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pelican Associates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Assigned Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed SRK Constructions And Projects Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 1820 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 142 CR) Tritan Leather Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90.3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA(SO) 250 Assigned Company Ltd. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE BB+ 257 - Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE BBB- 2677 - Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA 4000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA 500 Assigned Family Credit Ltd LT Debt Programme CARE AA 18500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.2,300 cr) Him Cylinders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15 cr) Indira Container Terminal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac^ CARE D 7978.5 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A4 ^Short-term bank facilities of Rs.250.80 crore are sub-limit of term loan. Khivraj Vahan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 155 Assigned Maad Mines And Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 260 Assigned Pelican Associates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Satyavani Homes J.V. LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Assigned Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.5 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs.6.55 CR) SRK Constructions And Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 30 CR) Stellar Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 650 Assigned STFCL Direct Assignment Mar'11 - I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn STFCL Direct Assignment Mar'11 - I Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) - Withdrawn Facility Vidit Feright Movers Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)