Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Polypacks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Fe India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Assigned Karvy Data Management Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BBB / 250 Reaffirmed CARE A3 Shriram Epc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2000 Revised from CARE A3 Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) 240.6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Polypacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.7 Assigned Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA 3500 Assigned Family Credit Ltd LT Debt Programme CARE AA 15000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1,850 cr) Fe India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Him Cylinders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15cr) Karvy Data Management Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1264 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 82.40cr) Kjsl Freight Movers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Assigned Laxminarayan Fiber Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 82.5 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs.8.80cr) Precision Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 28 Reaffirmed Precision Electronics Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Raajratna Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 109.3 Assigned S.G.S Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2769.5 Reaffirmed Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 4100 Reaffirmed Sakhar Karkhana Ltd A4 (enhanced from 180cr) Shriram Epc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8215.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Shriram Epc Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A413870 Revised from CARE BBB-/ CARE A3