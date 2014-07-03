Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hans Raj Memorial Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Hariom Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned India Build Development Pvt Ltd The Gran Carmen Bengaluru Assigned Address 6-Star Pitti Laminations Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1650 Reaffirmed Ratnamani Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Sandip Nanavati ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12 crore) Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Revised from CARE A4 Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 245 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9.50 Crore) Tim Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 125.6 Reaffirmed Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hans Raj Memorial Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 281.2 Assigned Hariom Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 176.6 Assigned Hd Microns Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 51.8 Assigned Pitti Laminations Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 847 Reaffirmed Ratnamani Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 201.6 Assigned Sandip Nanavati LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.6 Reaffirmed Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2413.2 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs.248.94 Cr) Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 191 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.80 Crore) Tim Delhi Airport Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 435 Reaffirmed Virdev Intermediates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.57 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)