Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB- 80 Assigned Cera Sanitaryware Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 200 Assigned Loha Ispaat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5460 Revised from CARE A2+ Pnp Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 328.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.12.57 crore) Payorite Print Media Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 9 Reaffirmed Suven Life Sciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 225 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 120 Assigned CARE A4 Axiom Propack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 392.5 Assigned Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 168.2 Assigned Cera Sanitaryware Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 735.7 Revised from CARE A+ Cera Sanitaryware Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- / 182.5 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 263.7 Assigned Gayatri Petroleums LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Assigned Loha Ispaat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8345.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ Payorite Print Media Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 69.9 Reaffirmed Pnp Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.43 crore) Siri Drugs India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 180 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / 2000 Revised from CARE A1+ CARE A / CARE A1 Suven Life Sciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1271.5 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)