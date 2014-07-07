Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind OG Nonwovens Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 33 Assigned Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed HMT Machine Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4 120 Assigned based) HMT Machine Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 659 Assigned (Non-fund Based) Jyoti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1143.3 Revised from CARE D Lipi Data Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1450 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 724 Assigned Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Pvt. LtST Bk Fac CARE A3 97 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.50CR) Vaibhav Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 800 Revised from CARE A4+ Victory Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34.1 Assigned Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 28.7 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind OG Nonwovens Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 290 Assigned Corporation Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 28500 Revised from CARE AAA Corporation Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA+ 7375 Revised from CARE AAA Corporation Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 56.7 Revised from CARE B+ Dish TV India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 14533.8 Revised from CARE BBB Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4500 Reaffirmed Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Issue - Series CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed I Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Issue - Series CARE BBB+ 580 Reaffirmed II Fenix Ceramic LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 77.7 Assigned Fenix Ceramic LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 15 Assigned CARE A4 GSPC Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 19890.5 Revised from CARE BBB GSPC Pipavav Power Co. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 4335 Revised from A4 CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 7706.5 Revised from CARE BBB Gujarat State Energy Generation Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 1350 Revised from A4 CARE BBB/CARE A3+ HMT Machine Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 448.2 Assigned Jyoti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 4573.1 Revised from CARE D Jyoti Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A44855.5 Revised from CARE D Lipi Data Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 240 Reaffirmed Lipi Data Systems Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 100 Reaffirmed A2 MSK Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 322.3* Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.8.16 crore) Neuland Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1878.4 Assigned Pratibha Milk Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 217.8 Assigned Sambaragi Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 146.8 Assigned Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs.15.44CR) Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Pvt. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1792.5 Reaffirmed Ltd /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.149.25CR) SCI Forbes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO)^ 2257* - ^ to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable Debt Service Reserve Amount (DSRA) guarantee from Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent to next instalment of scheduled principal and interest amount throughout the tenure of the facility. * Exchange Rate USD 1 = INR 61 for facility of USD 37 million Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD I - 290* Withdrawn *fully repaid the aforesaid NCD issues and no outstanding under the said issues Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD II - 320* Withdrawn *fully repaid the aforesaid NCD issues and no outstanding under the said issues Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD III - 400* Withdrawn *fully repaid the aforesaid NCD issues and no outstanding under the said issues Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 15000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD IV CARE A- 500 Revised from CARE BBB+ Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD V CARE A- 400 Revised from CARE BBB+ Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD VI# CARE A- 640 Revised from CARE BBB+ #yet to be placed Vaibhav Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 238.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Victory Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 763.1 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 35.70cr) Victory Spinning Mills Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 10 Assigned A4 Vikram Hospital (Bengaluru) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 857 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 