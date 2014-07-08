Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvee Denims And Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed
Bmd Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 150 Assigned
Issue*
*backed by the company's undertaking of not liquidating its investment (Rs.20.71 crore as on
June 26, 2014) in debt funds to the extent of Rs.15 crore till corresponding amount remains
outstanding against CP issue and use of this investment for redemption of CP, if required.
Electrosteel Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A4 7500 Reaffirmed
Fund Based
Garware Polyester Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4789.5 Reaffirmed
Gupta Tex Prints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2.5 Assigned
Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Assigned
Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 234340 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Intec Capital Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ (SO) 100 Assigned
Issue*
*backed by the unconditional and irrevocable stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from Bank of
Maharashtra The rating is valid for CP maturing on or before December 27, 2014.
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2080 Revised from
CARE A3
Mahavir Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Reaffirmed
Neuland Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 724 Assigned
Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 280 Assigned
Ltd
R. S. Software (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 5 Revised from
Fund Based) CARE A1
Rushil Decor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 24 crore)
Sahota Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 6 Revised from
CARE A3+
Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 5 Cr)
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 700 Reaffirmed
Vaibhav Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 800 Revised from
CARE A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarvee Denims And Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 780.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.65.69 crore)
Aarvee Denims And Exports Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2400 Reaffirmed
A2+
Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 462.8 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BBB- 292 Assigned
Dena Bank Lower Tier II Withdrawn
bonds issue-
Series VIII
Dhule Palesner Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 10650 Revised from
CARE BBB+
Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE B 81144.4 Reaffirmed
Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac - Non CARE B Withdrawn
Fund Based
Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - CARE B /CARE A45500 Reaffirmed
Fund Based
Garware Polyester Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1400.9 Reaffirmed
Garware Polyester Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 820 Reaffirmed
A3+
Gupta Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 167.6 Assigned
H.R. Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 185.2 Revised from
CARE BB
Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 91.5 Assigned
Housing Development Finance CorporatioLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 56360 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance CorporatioIssuer Rating CARE AAA (Is) Reaffirmed
Ltd
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4330.9 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 250 Revised from
A3+ CARE
BBB-/CARE A3
Mahavir Polymers Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - CARE BB-/CARE 65 Reaffirmed
Fund Based A4
Mangalam Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74 Revised from
CARE B
Neuland Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1878.4 Assigned
Orange Mamatkheda Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5371.7 Assigned
Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 99.1 Assigned
Ltd
Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics PvtLT / ST Bk Fac - CARE BB+ /CARE 270 Assigned
Ltd Fund Based A4+
R. S. Software (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A+ 245 Revised from
Based) CARE A
Rushil Decor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1134.7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 98.03 crore)
Sahota Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 48 Revised from
CARE BBB
Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 0.93 Cr)
Sigma C Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Assigned
Subra International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended
Tirupati Balajee Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.6.47 crore)
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.50.00 crore)
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5850 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3+
Vaibhav Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 238.9 Revised from
CARE BB+
Vindhyachal Expressway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5040 Reaffirmed
Wainganga Expressway Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3280 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
