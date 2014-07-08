Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims And Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Bmd Pvt Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ 150 Assigned Issue* *backed by the company's undertaking of not liquidating its investment (Rs.20.71 crore as on June 26, 2014) in debt funds to the extent of Rs.15 crore till corresponding amount remains outstanding against CP issue and use of this investment for redemption of CP, if required. Electrosteel Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A4 7500 Reaffirmed Fund Based Garware Polyester Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 4789.5 Reaffirmed Gupta Tex Prints Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2.5 Assigned Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Assigned Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 234340 Reaffirmed Ltd Intec Capital Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1+ (SO) 100 Assigned Issue* *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from Bank of Maharashtra The rating is valid for CP maturing on or before December 27, 2014. Loyal Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2080 Revised from CARE A3 Mahavir Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Neuland Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 724 Assigned Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 280 Assigned Ltd R. S. Software (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 5 Revised from Fund Based) CARE A1 Rushil Decor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 24 crore) Sahota Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 6 Revised from CARE A3+ Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5 Cr) Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 700 Reaffirmed Vaibhav Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 800 Revised from CARE A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims And Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 780.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.65.69 crore) Aarvee Denims And Exports Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 2400 Reaffirmed A2+ Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 462.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD CARE BBB- 292 Assigned Dena Bank Lower Tier II Withdrawn bonds issue- Series VIII Dhule Palesner Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 10650 Revised from CARE BBB+ Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE B 81144.4 Reaffirmed Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac - Non CARE B Withdrawn Fund Based Electrosteel Steels Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - CARE B /CARE A45500 Reaffirmed Fund Based Garware Polyester Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1400.9 Reaffirmed Garware Polyester Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 820 Reaffirmed A3+ Gupta Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 167.6 Assigned H.R. Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 185.2 Revised from CARE BB Hari Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 91.5 Assigned Housing Development Finance CorporatioLT Bk Fac CARE AAA 56360 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance CorporatioIssuer Rating CARE AAA (Is) Reaffirmed Ltd Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4330.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 250 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Mahavir Polymers Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac - CARE BB-/CARE 65 Reaffirmed Fund Based A4 Mangalam Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74 Revised from CARE B Neuland Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1878.4 Assigned Orange Mamatkheda Wind Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5371.7 Assigned Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 99.1 Assigned Ltd Poggen Amp Nagarsheth Powertronics PvtLT / ST Bk Fac - CARE BB+ /CARE 270 Assigned Ltd Fund Based A4+ R. S. Software (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A+ 245 Revised from Based) CARE A Rushil Decor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1134.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 98.03 crore) Sahota Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 48 Revised from CARE BBB Shrine Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.93 Cr) Sigma C Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Assigned Subra International Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Tirupati Balajee Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.47 crore) Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.50.00 crore) Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5850 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Vaibhav Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 238.9 Revised from CARE BB+ Vindhyachal Expressway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5040 Reaffirmed Wainganga Expressway Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3280 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 