Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
Ashish Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Revised from
CARE A3
Inkel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned
J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1 3000 Assigned
Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO)* 2.5 Reaffirmed
*based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of
Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated CARE BBB/ CARE A3+)
Nitin Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 140 Revised from
CARE A3
Posco-Poggenamp Electrical Steel Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned
Ltd.
Rohan & Rajdeep Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Rolta India Ltd ST FB Bk CARE A1 3687.5 Reaffirmed
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1 1200 Assigned
- Standalone
Sify Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 400 Revised from
CARE A3+
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. STD programme CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
(incl. CP)
Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Unify Enterprise Communications Pvt ST Bk Fac - BG/LC CARE A1+ 400 Assigned
Ltd
Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Revised from
CARE A3
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Inkel Ltd Fixed Deposit(FD) CARE BBB(FD) 400 Assigned
Programme
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Fixed Deposits(FD) CARE BBB+ 1750 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 18000 Revised from
CARE AA+
Andhra Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA- 5000 Revised from
CARE AA
Ashish Exports LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 5 Assigned
Aum Cotton Company Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6730 Assigned
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BBB+ 2000 Assigned
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 251.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Inkel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned
J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 265 Assigned
Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)* 32.5 Reaffirmed
*based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of
Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated CARE BBB/ CARE A3+)
Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)^ 5 Reaffirmed
^based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated CARE BBB/ CARE A3+). Final rating
shall be assigned on execution of guarantee documents to the satisfaction of CARE.
Kosamattam Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Revised from
CARE BB+
Kosamattam Finance Pvt Ltd LT - NCD Issue - I CARE BBB- 1000 Revised from
CARE BB+
Kosamattam Finance Pvt Ltd LT - NCD Issue - CARE BBB- 3000 Assigned
II (Proposed)
Meghaaarika Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned
Navayuga Dibang Infra Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2300 Reaffirmed
Nitin Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1621.7 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Nitin Spinners Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1000 Revised from
A3+ CARE BBB-/
CARE A3
Posco-Poggenamp Electrical Steel Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 284.4 Assigned
Ltd.
Posco-Poggenamp Electrical Steel Pvt. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Assigned
Ltd. A4+
Renewable Energy Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 200 Assigned
Renewable Energy Generation Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 150 Assigned
/CARE A4(SO)
Rohan & Rajdeep Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.6 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 10.71CR)
Rolta India Ltd LT FB Bk CARE A+ 25463 Revised from
CARE A
Sify Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3884.1 Revised from
CARE BBB
(reduced from 465 cr)
Sify Technologies Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 550 Revised from
A2+ CARE BBB /
CARE A3+
(enhanced from 25 cr)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. LT infrastructure CARE AA- 248.9 Reaffirmed
bond
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 50 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series I)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4280 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series II)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series III)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4832.7 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series IV)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 137.3 Reaffirmed
Redeemable Bonds
(Series IV)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4035.9 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series V)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 715.2 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series V)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 2026.5 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Series VII)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 973.5 Reaffirmed
Redeemable Bonds
(Series VII)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Subordinated Tier
II NCD (Series I)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
Subordinated Tier
II NCD (Series II)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Subordinated Tier
II NCD (Series III)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Subordinated Tier
II NCD (Series IV)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Subordinated Tier
II NCD (Series V)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 2564.9 Reaffirmed
Subordinated Tier
II NCD (Series VI)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 2435.1 Reaffirmed
Subordinated Tier
II NCD (Series VI)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Subordinated Tier
II NCD (Series VII)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 112072.5Reaffirmed
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 10000 Assigned
Redeemable Bonds
(Series VIII)
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA(SO) 2000* Reaffirmed
Redeemable Bonds
(Series VI)
* proposed to be partially backed by fixed deposit to the extent of 22.5%
State Bank Of Hyderabad Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 7100 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Hyderabad Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Hyderabad Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 6850 Reaffirmed
Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 34 Reaffirmed
Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 1510 Reaffirmed
A1+
The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdLT NCD issue CARE AAA 17000 Reaffirmed
The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdLong/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 500 Reaffirmed
A1+
The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Based)
The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 15860 Reaffirmed
The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd Proposed CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned
compulsory
convertible debentures (CCD)
Unify Enterprise Communications Pvt LT Bk Fac - CC CARE AA 20 Assigned
Ltd
Uniply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 216.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 28.13CR)
Uniply Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 350 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 33.00CR) CARE A4
Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 380 Revised from
CARE BBB-
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
