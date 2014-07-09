Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Ashish Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Assigned High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Revised from CARE A3 Inkel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Jaiprakash Associates Ltd CP (CP) issue CARE A1 3000 Assigned Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO)* 2.5 Reaffirmed *based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated CARE BBB/ CARE A3+) Nitin Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 140 Revised from CARE A3 Posco-Poggenamp Electrical Steel Pvt. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd. Rohan & Rajdeep Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Rolta India Ltd ST FB Bk CARE A1 3687.5 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Engineering Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1 1200 Assigned - Standalone Sify Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 400 Revised from CARE A3+ Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. STD programme CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (incl. CP) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Unify Enterprise Communications Pvt ST Bk Fac - BG/LC CARE A1+ 400 Assigned Ltd Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Revised from CARE A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Inkel Ltd Fixed Deposit(FD) CARE BBB(FD) 400 Assigned Programme D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Fixed Deposits(FD) CARE BBB+ 1750 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 18000 Revised from CARE AA+ Andhra Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA- 5000 Revised from CARE AA Ashish Exports LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 5 Assigned Aum Cotton Company Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6730 Assigned D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BBB+ 2000 Assigned High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 251.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Inkel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned J. D. Sons Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 265 Assigned Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)* 32.5 Reaffirmed *based on the credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated CARE BBB/ CARE A3+) Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)^ 5 Reaffirmed ^based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated CARE BBB/ CARE A3+). Final rating shall be assigned on execution of guarantee documents to the satisfaction of CARE. Kosamattam Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2000 Revised from CARE BB+ Kosamattam Finance Pvt Ltd LT - NCD Issue - I CARE BBB- 1000 Revised from CARE BB+ Kosamattam Finance Pvt Ltd LT - NCD Issue - CARE BBB- 3000 Assigned II (Proposed) Meghaaarika Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Navayuga Dibang Infra Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2300 Reaffirmed Nitin Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1621.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Nitin Spinners Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 1000 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Posco-Poggenamp Electrical Steel Pvt. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 284.4 Assigned Ltd. Posco-Poggenamp Electrical Steel Pvt. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Assigned Ltd. A4+ Renewable Energy Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 200 Assigned Renewable Energy Generation Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 150 Assigned /CARE A4(SO) Rohan & Rajdeep Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.71CR) Rolta India Ltd LT FB Bk CARE A+ 25463 Revised from CARE A Sify Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3884.1 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 465 cr) Sify Technologies Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 550 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB / CARE A3+ (enhanced from 25 cr) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. LT infrastructure CARE AA- 248.9 Reaffirmed bond SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 50 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4280 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series II) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series III) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4832.7 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IV) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 137.3 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series IV) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4035.9 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series V) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 715.2 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series V) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 2026.5 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series VII) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 973.5 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VII) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series I) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series II) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series III) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series IV) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series V) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Unsecured CARE AA- 2564.9 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series VI) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 2435.1 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series VI) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series VII) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 112072.5Reaffirmed SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA- 10000 Assigned Redeemable Bonds (Series VIII) SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Proposed Secured CARE AA(SO) 2000* Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VI) * proposed to be partially backed by fixed deposit to the extent of 22.5% State Bank Of Hyderabad Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 7100 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 6850 Reaffirmed Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 34 Reaffirmed Styrolution Abs (India) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 1510 Reaffirmed A1+ The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdLT NCD issue CARE AAA 17000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdLong/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 500 Reaffirmed A1+ The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Based) The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 15860 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd Proposed CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned compulsory convertible debentures (CCD) Unify Enterprise Communications Pvt LT Bk Fac - CC CARE AA 20 Assigned Ltd Uniply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 216.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 28.13CR) Uniply Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 33.00CR) CARE A4 Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 380 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 