Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asaco Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 640 Assigned GMR Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 240 Reaffirmed KCP Sugars And Industries Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1 45 Reaffirmed Ltd S.S. Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Syndicate Bank CDs CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Viraj Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- KCP Sugars And Industries Corporation FD CARE A(FD) 760 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alumina Refinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 920 Reaffirmed Asaco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 62 Assigned Brys Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160 Assigned GMR Gujarat Solar Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1960 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 60000 Reaffirmed Jodhani Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Reaffirmed KCP Sugars And Industries Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE A 570 Reaffirmed Ltd Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE C 500 Reaffirmed DDCD I(B) Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE C 600 Reaffirmed DDCD III(B) Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE C 2500 Reaffirmed NCD IV Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE C 1170 Reaffirmed NCD V Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 8528.5 Revised from CARE C Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE D 5305.9 Revised from CARE C Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE D 1000 Revised from NCD I CARE C Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE D 500 Withdrawn DDCD I(A) Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE D 600 Withdrawn DDCD I(A) Lavasa Corporation Ltd LT Instruments - CARE D 1050 Withdrawn NCD II Makro Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 360 Revised from CARE BB S.S. Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Sagar Wines Marketeers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 8197 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 7730 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Basel III Tier II CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 22000 Reaffirmed VGP Marine Kingdom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 289 Reaffirmed VGP Marine Kingdom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 400 Reaffirmed (proposed) Yashodakrishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 253 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)