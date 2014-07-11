Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. CP Issue CARE A1+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed Antique Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 17.5 Reaffirmed Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd Proposed CP issue* CARE A1+ 500 Assigned *carved out of the sanctioned working capital limits of the company DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Reaffirmed In-principle Dilip Buildcon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2100 Revised from CARE A3+ Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2 330 Revised from Fund Based) CARE A3+ Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Radiance Realty Developers India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Assigned SKS Microfinance Ltd Proposed ST Debt CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned (CP/ NCD) issue MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ICICI Home Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA (FD) 20000 Reaffirmed ICICI Home Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits* CARE AAA (FD) 1320 Reaffirmed (SO) * backed by Letter of Comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A). Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB(FD) 550 Assigned (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 2322.4 Revised from CARE AA(SO) Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA+(SO) 500 Revised from In-principle In-principle CARE AA(SO) Aleph Enterprises LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A470 Assigned Antique Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135 Assigned Barnala Builders & Property ConsultantLT Bk Fac CARE BB 201 Assigned Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.10.48 Cr) DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 3717 Revised from CARE AA (SO) (reduced from Rs.410 crore) DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 1900 Revised from In-principle In-principle CARE AA+ (SO) Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8165.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 13900 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+/ CARE A3+ Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 8000 Revised from Based) CARE BBB+ Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 141.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ ICICI Home Finance Ltd Senior Bonds CARE AAA 52000 Reaffirmed ICICI Home Finance Ltd Subordinated Bonds CARE AAA 1650 Reaffirmed ICICI Home Finance Ltd Senior Bonds* CARE AAA (SO) 9790 Reaffirmed * backed by Letter of Comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A). ICICI Home Finance Ltd Subordinated CARE AAA (SO) 2580 Reaffirmed Bonds* * backed by Letter of Comfort from ICICI Bank Ltd (rated CARE AAA (Triple A). Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 218.9 Assigned Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 63.5 Assigned A4 Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 323.1 Reaffirmed Priya Exports Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 Withdrawn Radiance Realty Developers India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 523 Assigned RHC Holding Pvt Ltd NCDs (Proposed) CARE A 750 Assigned STFCL Assignment Of Receivables Dec Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn 09-V STFCL Assignment Of Receivables Dec Liquidity Facility CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn 09-V STFCL Assignment Of Receivables Dec Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) Withdrawn 09-V Facility -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)