Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. ST debt (including CARE A1+ 200 Reaffirmed CP) IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+ 250 Revised from CARE A1 Kalpena Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2600 Assigned KG Denim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1324 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 119.32cr) Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Assigned Radheyshyam Agarwal ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (enhancement from 250cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Dimexon Diamonds LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7630 Reaffirmed Ebell Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO)* 60 Assigned *based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Todi Hosiery Ltd. (THL; rated CARE A-). Jiya Eco Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85.1 Assigned Kalpena Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4311.2 Assigned KG Denim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1166.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 83.76cr) Maharashtra State Road Development LT CARE A- (SO) 12559.3*Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Instruments-Bonds (Series XVI - XXIV) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of Maharashtra Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 523.7 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Maharashtra State Road Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2704.8 Rating placed Corporation Ltd on "Credit Watch" Meja Urja Nigam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77747.7 Reaffirmed Moradabad Bareilly Expressway Ltd LT FB Bk CARE BBB- 13186.5 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Ratanlal Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 521.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.20CR) Radheyshyam Agarwal LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Reliance Industries Ltd Proposed LT/ST CARE AAA /CARE 50000 Reaffirmed instruments A1+ Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd FB/NFB Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 5250 - (LT/ST) A1+ Todi Hosiery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 700 Assigned VNR Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 700 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)