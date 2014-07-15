Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asahi India Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2900 Revised from CARE A4+ Boutique International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Assigned BPS Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)@ 71.8 Assigned @backed by corporate guarantee of Tritan Leather Works Private Limited Dharmraj Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Magma ITL Finance Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed CP) (enhanced from 100 Cr) Raymond Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3650 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd CP* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed *The CP outstanding of the company should not exceed the liquid investments held by the company at any point of time. Star Ferro & Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asahi India Glass Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6242.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Asahi India Glass Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 800 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Ballaram Hanumandas Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 167 Assigned Boutique International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.5 Assigned Dharmraj Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & LT instruments CARE AA- 13000 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd (Bonds) India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Issuer Rating CARE AA+(Is) - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kufri Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 258.7 Revised from CARE BB- Lands End Properties Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 5210** Reaffirmed ** backed by credit enhancement in the form of Right of First Refusal Top Up (ROFR-TP) undertaking provided by The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL, rated CARE AA+/CARE A1+). MA Moni Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 64 Assigned NSPR Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Assigned NSPR Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Assigned /CARE A3 Ratna Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 13000 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CARE AA- 4400 Reaffirmed S.R. Glass Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE D Shree Riddhi Siddhi Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 400 Assigned Star Ferro & Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 170 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)