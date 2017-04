Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASL Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 37000 Revised from CARE A1 Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd ST Unsecured Loans CARE A3 10000 Revised from CARE A2+ Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals CP issue CARE A1+% 2500 Corporation Ltd Everblue Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Reaffirmed Growel Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 34 Assigned Jainsons (India) Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 89 Reaffirmed JSW Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3950 Reaffirmed Lanco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3200 Reaffirmed Lanco Industries Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed CP)* *carved out of the tied-up working capital facility of the company. Meneta Automotive Components Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed Orient Paper & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 18 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.1.83 crore) Rajan Overseas Inc ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned Raymond Luxury Cottons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.45 crore) Rijiya Brothers ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Fund Based) S V Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Shivam Hospital ST Bk Fac (CC) CARE A4 37 Assigned Silver Spark Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed Wonder Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 9650 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahinsa Infrastructure And Developers LBk Fac CARE B+ Withdrawn ASL Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 112.2 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 12.17) Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 100 Revised from CARE AA (SO) Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+(SO) 1900 Revised from In-principle In-Principle CARE AA (SO) Avanse Financial Services Ltd NCD CARE AA+(SO) 500 Assigned In-principle Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 168.2 Reaffirmed Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB- 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8 Cr) Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd STD/CP/NCD - - Withdrawn (standalone) * *Withdrawn as there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd CP/STD/NCD (carved - - Withdrawn out of sanctioned working capital limits) * *Withdrawn as there is no amount outstanding under the issue as on date. Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 330000 Revised from CARE A- Birla Sun Life Asset Management CompanBirla Sun Life CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Cash Plus Fund BNP Paribas Asset Management India PvtBNP Paribas ST CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Income Fund BNP Paribas Asset Management India PvtBNP Paribas CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Government Securities Fund BNP Paribas Asset Management India PvtBNP Paribas Money CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Plus Fund BNP Paribas Asset Management India PvtBNP Paribas CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd Overnight Fund Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals NCD issue CARE AA 5000 UNDER CREDIT Corporation Ltd WATCH Dena Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 1250 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed (Basel III compliant) Dena Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 14000 Reaffirmed Dhroov Resorts LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Assigned Everblue Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA- (SO) 35.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.99 Cr) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Raymond Limited. G-One Agro Products Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4+ Growel Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1124.6 Assigned HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Cash CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Fund- Savings Plan HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Cash CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Fund -Treasury Advantage Plan HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. HDFC Floating Rate CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Income Fund - ST Plan ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ltd. Liquid Plan Jainsons (India) Industries LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 26 Reaffirmed A4+ JSW Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 12305.8 Reaffirmed JSW Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BBB (SO) 4250 Revised from CARE BB+ *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by JSW Investments Pvt Ltd to the lender of JSW Cement Ltd for the term loan facility Lanco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5321.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 478.54 Cr) Meneta Automotive Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 535.5 Reaffirmed NSP Bvsr Kp Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 329 Assigned NSP Variegate Pp Road Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110.8 Assigned NSP Variegate Rg Road Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 74.2 Assigned Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2030 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.125 crore) Orient Paper & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1520 Reaffirmed A1 (reduced from Rs.220 crore) Pinebridge Investments Asset PineBridge India CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Company (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Rajan Overseas Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 8.1 Assigned Raymond Luxury Cottons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1509.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.112.50 crore) Rijiya Brothers LT Bk Fac(Fund CARE BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Based) (Enhanced from Rs. 25 crore) S V Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Shivam Hospital LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.5 Assigned Silver Spark Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1077.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.91.60 crore) Subex Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Withdrawn A4+ Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Ultra ST CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Plan Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Select CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Debt ST Asset Plan Fund Tara Jewels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4960 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Tara Jewels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2470 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Tata Mutual Fund Tata Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Scheme Taurus Mutual Fund Taurus Dynamic CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Income Fund UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Treasury CARE AAAmfs Reaffirmed Advantage Fund Wonder Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Wonder Industries Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 22.5 Assigned A4 Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 250 Reaffirmed Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 100 Assigned A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)