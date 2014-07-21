Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cliff Scaffoldings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned DBL Ashoknagar Vidisha Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 42.7 Revised from CARE A3+ (SO) DBL Bankhlafata Dogawa Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 50 Revised from CARE A3+ (SO) DBL Jaora - Sailana Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 61.5 Revised from CARE A3+ (SO) DBL Mundi-Sanawad Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 60.1 Revised from CARE A3+ (SO) DBL Tikamgarh Nowgaon Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 51.3 Revised from CARE A3+ (SO) DBL Uchera - Nagod Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 56.3 Revised from CARE A3+ (SO) Gopinathchem Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.36 Cr) Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Sarajit Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.3 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/ CD program CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed India MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank Of Fixed Deposit CARE AAA (FD) 30000 Reaffirmed India program LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bee Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BB 62.5 Reaffirmed Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. LtdCanara Robeco CARE AA+mfs - Notice for FLOATING RATE FUND Withdrawal Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. LtdCanara Robeco CARE AAA mfs Reaffirmed Liquid Fund Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. LtdCanara Robeco CARE AAA mfs Reaffirmed Treasury Advantage Fund DBL Ashoknagar Vidisha Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 660 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) DBL Bankhlafata Dogawa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 860 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) DBL Jaora - Sailana Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 950 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) DBL Mundi-Sanawad Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1030 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) DBL Nadiad Modasa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 1500 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) DBL Tikamgarh Nowgaon Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 970 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) DBL Uchera - Nagod Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 800 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) GGF Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76.6 Assigned Gopinathchem Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.04 Cr) Gopinathchem Tech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 165 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.50 Cr) CARE A4 HCG Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn HI-Tech Residency LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 150 Assigned HM Grains & Pluses Processing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77.6 Assigned Jewelmark India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 70 Assigned A4+ Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1305 Reaffirmed Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Sarajit Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145.6 Revised from CARE BB- Small Industries Development Bank Of RIDF Deposits CARE AAA 240000 Assigned India Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 100666 Reaffirmed India Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 91.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 2.6 Revised from /CARE A2+(SO) CARE BBB+(SO/ CARE A3+(SO) Vardhman Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 145.9 Revised from CARE BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.