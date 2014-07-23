Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Boxco Logistics India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 350 Assigned Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.0.10 crore) Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 2.9 Revised from CARE A4 Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd CP CARE A1+ 25000 Assigned Veekay Plast ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Reaffirmed Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.15 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone NCD CARE AA 4950 Assigned Ltd B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 52.3 Revised from CARE B- B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 52.3 Revised from CARE B- Boxco Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL CARE BBB- 131.3 Assigned Boxco Logistics India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned DBI Asset Management Company Ltd IDBI Dynamic Bond CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund DBI Asset Management Company Ltd IDBI Gilt Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed DBI Asset Management Company Ltd IDBI Liquid Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed DBI Asset Management Company Ltd IDBI Ultra ST Fund CARE AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Flexible Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6.96 crore) Goyal Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120.6 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs.6 CR) Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 193.4 Revised from CARE B Madhav Cotton Ginning And Pressing LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 240 Reaffirmed Factory Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD CARE AAA(SO)* 2000 Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irremovable corporate guarantee from its parent Reliance Industries Limited (RIL2, rated CARE AAA/CARE A1+) Reshamsingh & Co. Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 265 Assigned Sabarmati Capital One Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 800 Assigned SE Transstadia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3260 Assigned Templeton India Low Duration Fund Templeton India CARE AA+mfs^ - Reaffirmed Low Duration Fund "^The Credit Quality Ration (CQR) continues to be under "Notice of Withdrawal" for a period of three months as per our Brief Rationale dated May 30, 2014 after which, it would stand withdrawn." Veekay Plast LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1276.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.38 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)