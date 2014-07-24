Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 298.2 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 350 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Balaji Industrial Products Ltd) (enhanced by Rs.6.20 crore) Tata Teleservices Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd CP/STD CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CARE AA 6000 Assigned Gemini Equipment And Rentals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 195 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 30950 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd NCD I CARE AA 7500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd NCD II CARE AA 12000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd NCD II CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Madhu Industries Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 190 Assigned A4 Mohan Breweries And Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1822.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 215.93 Cr) N.J. Eco Build Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Sabarmati Capital Two Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1400 Assigned Shiva Satya Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 404 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 894.5 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Balaji Industrial Products Ltd) (enhanced by Rs.10.90 crore) Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 410 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Balaji Industrial Products A3+ Ltd) (enhanced by Rs.2 crore) Shri Jalaram Rice Industries Pvt. Ltd.Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Tata Teleservices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 27204.4 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices Ltd NCD CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Uco Bank TIER II UNSECURED CARE AA 2500 Withdrawn SUBORDINATED BONDS (SERIES V) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)