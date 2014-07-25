Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.9 Assigned Granules India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3880 Revised from CARE A2 (Reduced from 388.70 CR) Growel Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 34 Reaffirmed Saraf Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 6.5 Assigned Universal Precision Screws ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 153 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd FD CARE AAA(FD) 80000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3,000 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 258 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 7.42) Blackstone Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 107.7 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Proposed Perpetual CARE AA- 2500 Assigned Company Ltd Debt Issue Desai Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B 70.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.10 CR) Granules India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1718 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 8.47 CR) Growel Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1532.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 112.46 CR) Mumbai Products (India) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.7 Assigned Pochiraju Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 447.3 Assigned Rabia Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 92.3 Assigned Santaram Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 29 Assigned Santaram Spinners Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 80 Assigned A4 Saraf Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 148.5 Assigned Saraf Foods Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 12.5 Assigned A4+ Sathya Lifestyles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Skipper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2851.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 299.66 CR) Skipper Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5300 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ Tropica Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 59.5 Assigned Universal Precision Screws LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 299.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)