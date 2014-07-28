Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axiom Energy Conversion Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Jocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1 1000 Revised from fund based) CARE A3+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jocil Ltd Fixed Public CARE A1 (FD) 200 Assigned Deposits Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE AA+(FD) 100 Revised from CARE AA (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Estates Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.150 crore) Axiom Energy Conversion Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 64.2 Assigned Colourtex Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1+2450 Assigned Jas Kar Techno Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jet Airways (India) Ltd Proposed LT CARE BBB (SO) 25000 Withdrawal Foreign Currency TL # # backed by international credit card sales receivables Jet Airways (India) Ltd Proposed LT CARE BBB (SO) 9380 Withdrawal Foreign currency TL% % facility backed by UK BSP (Billing and Settlement Plan) receivables Jocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 300 Reaffirmed Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.6 Reaffirmed Navayuga Dhola Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3200 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 12000 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 8500 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned compliant Tier II Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 22000 Reaffirmed Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs Issue (NCD) -ICARE AA+ 1000 Revised from CARE AA Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - II CARE AA+ 1000 Revised from CARE AA Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - III CARE AA+ 750 Revised from CARE AA Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - IV CARE AA+ 7500 Revised from CARE AA Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - V CARE AA+ 1000 Revised from CARE AA Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - VI CARE AA+ 2000 Revised from CARE AA Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - VII CARE AA+ 5000 Revised from CARE AA Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - VIII CARE AA+ 2000 Revised from CARE AA Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD Issue - IX CARE AA+ 2000 Revised from CARE AA Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1500 Revised from Issue - I CARE AA Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 1000 Revised from Issue - II CARE AA Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 600 Revised from Issue - III CARE AA Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD VI CARE A- 600 Reaffirmed Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3000 Assigned Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 2000 Revised from CARE A+(SO) Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Non CARE A+ 2000 Revised from fund based) CARE BBB+(SO) Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Non CARE AA-(SO) 750# Reaffirmed fund based) # The credit rating is based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee from Welspun Corp Limited -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)