Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 28 & 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baba Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Baroda Equipments And Vessels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Eco Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 160000 Revised from CARE A3+ Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac ^ CARE A2+ (SO) 17000 Revised from CARE A2 (SO) ^ The rating of invoice discounting facility derives comfort from the credit quality of the underlying receivables and the escrow account structure that has been implemented by Essar Oil Ltd. (EOL), to service the liability towards HDFC Bank arising out of discounted invoices. The credit rating is subject to EOL ensuring compliance with the escrow accountstructure. The rating is constrained by the structure not being bankruptcy remote. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 117 Cr) Hdfc Bank Ltd. CDs CARE A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd CDs CARE A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3020 Revised from CARE A2+ (enhanced from Rs.173.00 crore) Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. Proposed CP* CARE A1 1000 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed CP)* *carved out of working capital limits of the company Magma Fincorp Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Commercial Reaffirmed Paper) Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Tyre Technocrats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Umang Boards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 61 Reaffirmed Vanita Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4 174.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HDFC Bank Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AAA(FD) Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Partap Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 143.2 Assigned Baba Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113 Assigned Baroda Equipments And Vessels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 55 Reaffirmed A4 (Reduced from 6.50 Cr) Eco Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 386 Assigned Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 90775.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.9,303.84 crore) Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4978.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 370.35 Cr) Hdfc Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 179190 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd. Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 51000 Reaffirmed Hdfc Bank Ltd. Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 204530 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 37000 Reaffirmed Icici Bank Ltd Unsecured CARE AAA 1990 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (erstwhile ICICI Ltd.) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AAA 12700 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) Icici Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE AAA 2478 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) Icici Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CARE AAA 611 Reaffirmed Bonds (erstwhile Bk of Rajasthan) Icici Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential CARE AAAmfs Assigned Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund VII Plan A-H Krrish Realtynirmaan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 900 Assigned Laurus Labs Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 11018 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from Rs.597.16 crore) Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable - - Withdrawn Bonds (Series V & Series VI) Magma Fincorp Ltd Unsecured - - Withdrawn Subordinated Tier II debt (Series I) Magma Fincorp Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE A+ 1055 Revised from CARE AA- Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Perpetual CARE A+ 745 Revised from Debt CARE AA- Magma Fincorp Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA 20811 Revised from Bonds (Series VII CARE AA+ - Series XIV) (reduced from 2,469.10 Cr) Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA 309 Revised from Redeemable Bonds CARE AA+ (Series XIII) Magma Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 78576.5 Revised from CARE AA+ (reduced from 8,110.40 Cr) Magma Fincorp Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 9585 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA II debt (Series II - Series XI) (reduced from 978.50 Cr) Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 300 Revised from Subordinated Tier CARE AA II debt (Series XI) Magma Fincorp Ltd Redeemable PS CARE AA- 610 Revised from CARE AA Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed CARE AA- 700 Revised from Redeemable PS CARE AA Magma Fincorp Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 6000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA+/CARE A1+ Mani Square Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4209.4 Reaffirmed Mansarover Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 56 Assigned Mumbai Products (India) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80.7 Assigned Neepa Real Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Nirmaan Rmbs Trust - Series I - 2014 Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 664.5 Assigned Nirmaan Rmbs Trust - Series I - 2014 Series A2 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 27.7 Assigned Nirmaan Rmbs Trust - Series Iii - 2014Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 844.2 Assigned Nirmaan Rmbs Trust - Series Iii - 2014Series A2 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 35.2 Assigned Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 95.5 Assigned Sakrat Texfab Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 4 Assigned Shri Muniveer Spinning Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 103.6 Assigned Shri Muniveer Spinning Mills LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 5.5 Assigned A4 Sri Balaji Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Assigned Stci Finance Ltd NCDs CARE AA 2000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 30640 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 10850 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Tyre Technocrats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 138 Reaffirmed Uco Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA 6200 Revised from Bonds (Series I & CARE AA- III) Uco Bank Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1500 Revised from (Series I) CARE AA- Uco Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 7750 Revised from (Series VI, Series CARE AA VII & Series IX) Umang Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 214.6 Revised from CARE B- Vanita Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)