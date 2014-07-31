Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Grampus Laboratories LT Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Indostar Capital Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Kail Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1 (SO) 2750 Assigned Working Capital@ @ All facilities (except term loan amounting to Rs.55.02 crore) are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL; rated 'CARE A/ CARE A1') and term loan facilities amounting to Rs.55.02 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Limited Kirby Building Systems India ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2796.5 Reaffirmed (Uttaranchal) Pvt Ltd (reduced from 317.00 CR) Kirby Building Systems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2955 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 341.00 CR) Techno Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1 (SO) 1670 Assigned Working capital@ @ All facilities (except term loan amounting to Rs.24.5 crore) are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL; rated 'CARE A/ CARE A1') and term loan facilities amounting to Rs.24.5 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Limited. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Grampus Laboratories LT Fac CARE B+ 41.1 Assigned Indostar Capital Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme^ CARE AA- 24500 Reaffirmed ^including long term bank facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) IRB Westcoast Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 14060 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) to the effect that it shall provide an interest-free unsecured loan to meet shortfall in interest / debt servicing of the Loan from Commercial Operation Date till DSCR of 1.10x is reached Kail Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL@ CARE A(SO) 550.2 Assigned @ All facilities (except term loan amounting to Rs.55.02 crore) are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL; rated 'CARE A/ CARE A1') and term loan facilities amounting to Rs.55.02 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Limited Kail Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A(SO) 2750 Assigned Working capital@ @ All facilities (except term loan amounting to Rs.55.02 crore) are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL; rated 'CARE A/ CARE A1') and term loan facilities amounting to Rs.55.02 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Limited Kirby Building Systems India LT Bk Fac CARE A 321 Reaffirmed (Uttaranchal) Pvt Ltd (reduced from 34.80 CR) Kirby Building Systems India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed Orange Jaisalmer Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1565.4 Revised from CARE BBB- Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 915.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Techno Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL@ CARE A(SO) 280.4 Assigned @ All facilities (except term loan amounting to Rs.24.5 crore) are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL; rated 'CARE A/ CARE A1') and term loan facilities amounting to Rs.24.5 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Limited. Techno Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A(SO) 2980 Assigned Working capital@ @ All facilities (except term loan amounting to Rs.24.5 crore) are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL; rated 'CARE A/ CARE A1') and term loan facilities amounting to Rs.24.5 crore are co-obligated by Videocon Industries Limited. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)