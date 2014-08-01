Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Drake And Scull Water And Energy IndiaST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ (SO) 1100 Assigned Pvt Ltd # backed by the stand by letter of credit (SBLC) from ICICI Bank Limited rated CARE AAA/ CARE A1+. Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23 reaffirmed Essix Biosciences Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Assigned Hansraj Memorial Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd CP CARE A1+ (SO) 750 Withdrawn Jalaram Cotton & Proteins Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.8 crore) Jalaram Ginning Factory ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Reaffirmed R.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Saptagir Camphor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 146.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 9.66 crore) The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.475 crore) Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt LtdBk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Based - ST-BGs LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank Proposed Long CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned -Term Bonds Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Anish Infracon India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 750 Reaffirmed A3+ (enhanced by Rs.30 crore) Barnala Builders & Property ConsultantLT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.1cr) Consolidated Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 350 Assigned Drake And Scull Water And Energy IndiaLT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Drake and Scull International PJSC (DSI) Drake And Scull Water And Energy IndiaLT/ST Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd /CARE A1 (SO) * backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Drake and Scull International PJSC (DSI) Entrust Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.8 Revised from CARE B+ Essix Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 289.4 Assigned Hansraj Memorial Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 458.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 28.12cr) Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 3000 Assigned *proposed to be backed by the Letter of Comfort from IFCI Ltd (rated CARE A /CARE A1) Rating Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT NCDs CARE BBB+ 2000 reaffirmed Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd LT Bonds CARE BBB+ 300 Assigned Ifci Venture Capital Funds Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 250 reaffirmed A2+ Jalaram Cotton & Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 425 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced by Rs.2.50 crore) Jalaram Ginning Factory LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 11 Revised from CARE B+ Jalaram Ginning Factory LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 75 Revised from A4 CARE B+/CARE A4 Lincoln Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Mp Border Checkpost Development Co. LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9450 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (with sub-limit of Rs.397.5 crore for LC / BG issuance) P.K. Agri Link Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE C - Suspended Param Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 76.7 Reaffirmed Param Exports Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 65 Reaffirmed R.V. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Rajvee Resorts And Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 490 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.52.96 crore) Saptagir Camphor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 550 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 43.00 crore) Singh Technoinfra Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Sri Ramesh Rice Industry LT Bk Fac CARE B 54.7 Assigned Sunstream City Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- - Withdrawn The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.255 crore) Triton International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from CARE BB Triton International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Revised from CARE BB Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt LtdBk Fac-Fund Based CARE BB 145 Assigned - LTTL Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt LtdBk Fac-Fund Based CARE BB 30 Assigned - LTCC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.