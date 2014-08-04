Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kirby Building Systems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2955 Reaffirmed Magma ITL Finance Ltd ST Debt/ CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed N.J. Eco Build Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.2 Assigned Peermade Development Society ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Assigned SNS Starch Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38 Reaffirmed Ushdev International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20000 Reaffirmed Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt Bk Fac-Non-Fund CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Ltd Based - ST-BGs LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Shikshan Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE B- 99.5 Revised from CARE D (reduced from Rs.11.75 crore) Ashok Leyland Wind Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Assigned Baba Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 94.5 Assigned Kirby Building Systems India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Reaffirmed Magma ITL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2551.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 256.57 Cr) Magma ITL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 2258.3 Revised from CARE AA (SO) (reduced from 236.48 Cr) N.J. Eco Build Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 265 Reaffirmed Parthas LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 153.5 Revised from CARE BB Peermade Development Society LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35.4 Assigned Popawala Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 187.5 Reaffirmed A4 Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 133.4 Assigned Rajuri Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 224 Assigned Rare Townships Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market borrowing CARE AAA 370000 Reaffirmed programme /CARE A1+ (including BG) * * The borrowing programme of Rs. 37,000 crore includes short term borrowing (including bank guarantee) aggregating Rs. 7,500 crore which has been enhanced from Rs. 5,000 crore Salasar Stainless Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 241 Assigned Shrinath Shikshan Prasarak Mandal LT Bk Fac CARE D 146 Withdrawn SNS Starch Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 522.9 Revised from CARE C Ushdev International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5556.4 Reaffirmed Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BB 145 Assigned Ltd - LT-TL Wintry Engineering & Chemicals Pvt Bk Fac-Fund Based CARE BB 30 Assigned Ltd - LT-CC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)