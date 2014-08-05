Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Danalakshmi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 131.6 Assigned Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2 500 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Hi Reach Construction Equipments Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Hypercity Retail (I) Ltd Bk Fac- Non-fund CARE A1(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Based - ST-BG/LC ^ ^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (I) Ltd Bk Fac- Non-fund CARE A2(SO) 50 Reaffirmed Based - ST-BG/LC $ $Backed by letter of comfort of SSL Khadim India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 155 Revised from CARE A3+ (reduced from Rs.28.00) Kriti Industries (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Revised from CARE A3 Mayur Wovens Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 175 Assigned Rei Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 315 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd CP/STD^ CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed ^The CP/STD issue shall be maintained such that the outstanding CP/STD & fund based working capital limit utilized will not exceed the lesser of sanctioned fund based limits or the Drawing Power, at any point of time. The same shall be duly conveyed to the investor of the CP through offer letter, a copy of which shall be made available to CARE. Shoppers Stop Ltd CP/STD CARE A1 - Withdrawn (Standalone) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Danalakshmi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 201.6 Assigned Danalakshmi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A4178.5 Assigned Deep Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 93.1 Assigned Deep Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 100 Assigned A2+ Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt LT Bk Fac- TL CARE BBB- 2250 Reaffirmed Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 12300 Reaffirmed Based) Hari Krishna Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 474.1 Reaffirmed Hi Reach Construction Equipments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 85 Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 2539.1 Assigned Hypercity Retail (I) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - LT-TL CARE A(SO) 1300 Reaffirmed ^ ^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (I) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - LT/ CARE A(SO) 800 Reaffirmed ST-CC ^ /CARE A1(SO) ^ Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees of SSL. Hypercity Retail (I) Ltd Bk Fac- FB - LT-CC CARE BBB+(SO) 80 Reaffirmed $ $Backed by letter of comfort of SSL Hypercity Retail (I) Ltd Bk Fac-FB-LT-TL$ CARE BBB+(SO) 330 Assigned $Backed by letter of comfort of SSL Hypercity Retail (I) Ltd Bk Fac- FB-LT/ST $ CARE BBB+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A2(SO) $Backed by letter of comfort of SSL Khadim India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1669.6 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs.184.29) Kriti Industries (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 706 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.53.24 crore) Kriti Industries (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 1008.5 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.85.85 crore) Mayur Wovens Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 504.3 Assigned Mayur Wovens Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 60 Assigned /CARE A3 Narain Printers & Binders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.2 Assigned Polygenta Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 245 Revised from CARE BB Polygenta Technologies Ltd NCD CARE C 100 Assigned Rei Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3514 Reaffirmed Rei Agro Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 42500 Reaffirmed Rei Agro Ltd Outstanding NCD CARE D 5545 Reaffirmed Sai Jyoti Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.1 Assigned Ltd Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A 2570 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A 4150 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd NCD CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 