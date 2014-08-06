Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashoka Oil Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Ginni International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 531.7 Revised from CARE A3 Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Millennium Appliances India Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1 (SO) 1100 Assigned Working Capital * * All facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL; rated CARE A/ CARE A1 ). Nava Bharat Energy India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Revised from CARE A3 Newage Fire Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Pacific Paper Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Savoy Creations ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12 Assigned Shyam Sel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Assigned VSP Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 800 Assigned Anchor Health & Beauty Care Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 180 Assigned Ashoka Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. Series A PTCs CARE A (SO) 475 Assigned Basil Resources Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended BMW Iron And Steel Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 490 Assigned Colourtex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 711 Assigned Colourtex Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 3450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 245 cr) CARE A1+ Ginni International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1619 Revised from CARE BBB- Haryana Conductors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 105 Reaffirmed A4 Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 49320 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd NCDs CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Millennium Appliances India Ltd LT Bk Fac - CARE A (SO) 1000 Assigned Working capital * * All facilities are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Videocon Industries Limited (VIL; rated CARE A/ CARE A1 ). N Y Hospitalities & Holdings Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE C 170 Assigned Nava Bharat Energy India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4204 Revised from CARE BBB- Newage Fire Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pacific Paper Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.4 Assigned Pacific Paper Products LT / Short- term CARE BB- /CARE 50 Assigned Bk Fac A4 Quality Multimart Pvt Ltd Bk facility CARE C - Withdrawn Ray Projects Pvt Ltd LT and ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 RDA Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Assigned Savoy Creations LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.5 Assigned Shyam Sel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 200 Assigned VSP Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1951.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.