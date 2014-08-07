Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhushan Steel Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A4 13000 Ratings
Programme* placed on
Credit Watch
*Carved out of fund based working capital limits
Bhushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac (Working CARE A4 61840 Ratings
Capital) placed on
Credit Watch
Bhushan Steel Ltd PTC (PTCs)^ CARE A4 (SO) 1000 Ratings
placed on
Credit Watch
^based on credit enhancement in the form of put option provided by BSL for timely payment of
PTCs issued by BSL CRPS Mar 2011 Trust backed by CRPS-II issued issued by BSL
Bright Style Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed
Century Textiles And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Century Textiles And Industries Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
*carved out of sanctioned working capital limits
Century Textiles And Industries Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Circuit Systems (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned
Hm Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed
Isc Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 13253 Reaffirmed
R. B. Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
S M Teledirect Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed
Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 0.30 crore)
Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 440 Reaffirmed
Sports International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned
Sundar Timber Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Berar Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 260 Assigned
Bharat Foods Cooperative Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore)
Bharat Foods Cooperative Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1650 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
(enhanced from Rs.135.00 crore)
Bhilwara Rajsamand Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2764 Reaffirmed
Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BB 15000 Ratings
Programme-I placed on
Credit Watch
Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BB 8000 Ratings
Programme-II placed on
Credit Watch
Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE BB 885 Ratings
Redeemable PS-I placed on
(CRPS-I) Credit Watch
Bhushan Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 297760.2Ratings
placed on
Credit Watch
Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE BB/CARE A41000 Ratings
Redeemable PS-II placed on
(CRPS-II) Credit Watch
Bright Style Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 128.4 Revised from
CARE B+
Century Textiles And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 52569.2 Reaffirmed
Century Textiles And Industries Ltd NCD issues CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
Chemoil Adani Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 7000 Reaffirmed
A2
(reduced from 800 Cr)
Circuit Systems (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 72.5 Assigned
Circuit Systems (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 5 Assigned
A4+
Hm Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 6.29 Cr)
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
*Rs.1,700 crore placed
Isc Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 22308 Revised from
CARE A-
Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 2000 Revised from
CARE A- /
CARE A1
Millennium Aero Dynamics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.3 Revised from
CARE B
(reduced from Rs.6.00)
Prakash Industries Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB+ (Is) Revised from
CARE BBB+
(Is) and placed
on
Credit Watch
R. B. Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Assigned
S M Teledirect Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160 Reaffirmed
Sanmati Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 59 Reaffirmed
Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Revised from
CARE B
(reduced from Rs. 20.85 crore)
Shreenathji Udaipur Tollway Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 8400 Reaffirmed
A3
Shrinivas Pride Purple Properties Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 198.6 Assigned
Siddhivinayak Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.3 Revised from
CARE B
(reduced from 7 Cr)
Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 42.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.6.88 crore)
Sports International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.8 Assigned
Sundar Timber Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 10 Reaffirmed
Tantia Constructions Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended
A4+
