Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Steel Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A4 13000 Ratings Programme* placed on Credit Watch *Carved out of fund based working capital limits Bhushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac (Working CARE A4 61840 Ratings Capital) placed on Credit Watch Bhushan Steel Ltd PTC (PTCs)^ CARE A4 (SO) 1000 Ratings placed on Credit Watch ^based on credit enhancement in the form of put option provided by BSL for timely payment of PTCs issued by BSL CRPS Mar 2011 Trust backed by CRPS-II issued issued by BSL Bright Style Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed Century Textiles And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles And Industries Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Century Textiles And Industries Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Circuit Systems (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Hm Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed Isc Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 13253 Reaffirmed R. B. Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned S M Teledirect Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.30 crore) Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 440 Reaffirmed Sports International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Sundar Timber Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Berar Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 260 Assigned Bharat Foods Cooperative Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore) Bharat Foods Cooperative Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1650 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.135.00 crore) Bhilwara Rajsamand Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2764 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BB 15000 Ratings Programme-I placed on Credit Watch Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BB 8000 Ratings Programme-II placed on Credit Watch Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE BB 885 Ratings Redeemable PS-I placed on (CRPS-I) Credit Watch Bhushan Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 297760.2Ratings placed on Credit Watch Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE BB/CARE A41000 Ratings Redeemable PS-II placed on (CRPS-II) Credit Watch Bright Style Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 128.4 Revised from CARE B+ Century Textiles And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 52569.2 Reaffirmed Century Textiles And Industries Ltd NCD issues CARE AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Chemoil Adani Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 7000 Reaffirmed A2 (reduced from 800 Cr) Circuit Systems (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 72.5 Assigned Circuit Systems (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 5 Assigned A4+ Hm Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.29 Cr) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 20000 Reaffirmed *Rs.1,700 crore placed Isc Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Assigned Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 22308 Revised from CARE A- Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 2000 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A1 Millennium Aero Dynamics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.3 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs.6.00) Prakash Industries Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BB+ (Is) Revised from CARE BBB+ (Is) and placed on Credit Watch R. B. Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Assigned S M Teledirect Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 160 Reaffirmed Sanmati Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 59 Reaffirmed Sarva Mangalam Gajanan Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs. 20.85 crore) Shreenathji Udaipur Tollway Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 8400 Reaffirmed A3 Shrinivas Pride Purple Properties Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 198.6 Assigned Siddhivinayak Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 34.3 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 7 Cr) Skaps Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 42.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6.88 crore) Sports International LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 82.8 Assigned Sundar Timber Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 10 Reaffirmed Tantia Constructions Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 